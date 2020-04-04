A 42-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Indore; state death toll reaches 10: Official.

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.  However, the market alone was never...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Spains death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.A total of...
After a police team enforcing COVID-19 lockdown was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers here, the authorities have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on the whereabouts of the main accused, officials said on Saturday. Su...
Hungarys government has created a 2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the new coronavirus and it will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers, a top official said on Saturday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans Chief of...
Britains main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed Brexit, as its leader on Saturday.Starmer, who has tried to carry the socialist supporters of outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn while...