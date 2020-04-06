Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI achieves record 3,979 km highways construction in 2019-20: Official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:07 IST
NHAI achieves record 3,979 km highways construction in 2019-20: Official.

NHAI achieves record 3,979 km highways construction in 2019-20: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHAI

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Uber connects out-of-work U.S. ride-hail drivers to delivery, production jobs

Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday its app will list job openings in the delivery, food production and grocery industry that its U.S. drivers can access during a slump in ride-hailing demand due to the coronavirus. Beginning on Monday, dr...

Malta approves bird-hunting season despite coronavirus

Malta said on Monday it would allow hunters to hunt quail from April 10 until the end of the month, despite health authorities urging everyone to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The decision angered environmentalists, wh...

China faces new wave of coronavirus infections as number of imported cases rise sharply

China stepped up border control measures on Monday as the number of imported coronavirus cases rose sharply to 951 while the asymptomatic cases also surged, raising fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections, mainly from Chinese retu...

UPDATE 1-GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.Virs shares jumped 35 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020