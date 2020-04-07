Left Menu
Development News Edition

All foreign visits of president, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold: Sonia Gandhi to PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:35 IST
All foreign visits of president, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold: Sonia Gandhi to PM.

All foreign visits of president, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold: Sonia Gandhi to PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal

Swedish investment firm Industrivarden on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its dividend proposal for 2019 due to lingering uncertainty on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the business climate. Against the backgro...

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asias third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.The latest data includes...

Lady Gaga to curate 'One World: Together At Home' amid coronavirus battle

Lady Gaga will curate One World Together At Home, a TV concert event produced by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.The World Health Organization WHO has teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, to la...

Aussies to be flown home as virus cases jump on Uruguay ship

Australian and New Zealand passengers on a cruise ship off the Uruguay coast will be flown home this week after coronavirus cases on the liner jumped to 128, the vessels operator said Tuesday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases on the MV Greg Mortime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020