150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018: health official. PTI ND KRK KRKPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:36 IST
150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018: health official. PTI ND KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra