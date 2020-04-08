Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.
