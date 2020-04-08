Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's Rs 1.7-lakh-cr package not enough, India lagging behind in terms of percentage of GDP deployed to fight COVID-19: Sachin Pilot to PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:43 IST
Govt's Rs 1.7-lakh-cr package not enough, India lagging behind in terms of percentage of GDP deployed to fight COVID-19: Sachin Pilot to PTI.

Govt's Rs 1.7-lakh-cr package not enough, India lagging behind in terms of percentage of GDP deployed to fight COVID-19: Sachin Pilot to PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia police will not bring murder charges in case of transgender woman burned to death

Indonesian police said on Wednesday they would not bring murder charges against suspects accused of killing a transgender woman by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire. The 43-year-old died on Sunday from burns sustained in the i...

Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve USD 5bn loan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the sanctions-hit country a USD 5 billion emergency loan to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. The Islamic republic is battling one of the world...

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem virus

Men and women have the same rights in the small municipality of Canonica dAdda in Italys north - except when it comes to shopping for food. To lower the number of people in supermarkets and reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion, the mayo...

Singapore announces SGD 30 million investment in agri-food industry

Singapore on Wednesday announced a 30-million Singapore dollar investment in the agri-food industry to speed up the production of commonly consumed food items like eggs, vegetables and fish during the coronavirus crisis. Called the 30x30 Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020