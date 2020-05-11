Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon: President Paul Biya's daughter, Brenda Biya hit back haters for her big eyes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:21 IST
Cameroon: President Paul Biya's daughter, Brenda Biya hit back haters for her big eyes
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (brendaa.officiel)

President of Cameroon, Paul Biya's daughter, Anastasia Brenda Biya Eyenga also know as Brenda Biya has hit back to the internet users who were repeatedly making fun of her big eyes.

Given the extent that taking those teasing, the young woman has decided to respond to its critics.

"I don't want the disease Graves ' disease to a person. But I think sometimes, I would like you to understand," she said in her story Instagram.

"You make fun of someone who has a defect due to a disease! It shows the blackness of your souls, and jealousy in your heart, "she added.

Brenda Biya is suffering from a disease that is due to a disorder that causes hyperthyroidism in which thyroid hormones are produced in excess. This explains the size of the eye of Brenda Biya for years already.

It has to result in changes in vision, eye irritation, or exophthalmos-protrusion-important eyes due to the swelling of the tissues in the orbital around the eyes. The swelling of the eyes, a symptom found in it is a part.

There is no cure for the disease. But, there are treatments available to reduce the severity and frequency of symptoms. The first solution is the taking of medications antithyroid drugs to block the production of thyroid hormones.

Recently, Brenda had launched her own brand 'Bree Culture'. She made the announcement on her official Facebook account.

She had announced the creation of her company called 'Bree Culture Inc Shopping'. This company will specialize in the sale of wigs and craft shows.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020