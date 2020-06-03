Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss gays hope for marriage equality as parliament votes

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:29 IST
Swiss gays hope for marriage equality as parliament votes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

When civil partnerships were legalized in Switzerland in January 2007, gay couple Laurent Marmier and Yves Bugnon completed the paperwork that same month, making them among the first to take advantage of the new law.

Thirteen years later, they hope a parliamentary vote on Wednesday will open the door for them to finally get married and enjoy full equality with heterosexual couples. "We don't have the same rights, not quite. And this is what is bothering us," said Bugnon, a music teacher in the French-speaking city of Lausanne.

Conservative Switzerland lags many countries in Western Europe on gay rights and is slowly catching up. In February, voters backed an anti-homophobia law giving lesbians, gays, and bisexuals legal protection from discrimination. A survey commissioned by the gay rights association Pink Cross showed more than 80% of Swiss support same-sex marriage.

However, the country's political institutions tend to be more conservative than the general public, Socialist lawmaker Mathias Reynard told Reuters. "Swiss people are in favor – but everything takes time." The same-sex marriage proposal is expected to pass the lower house but it will still have to clear the upper house. Then, in line with Switzerland's direct democracy process, it could be challenged via referendum if opponents gather the necessary 50,000 voter signatures within 100 days.

The dominant People's Party (SVP) opposes the law but an official did not respond for requests to comment on whether it would seek a referendum on the issue. The fact that gay marriage is not yet legal here has more than just symbolic importance for couples. Marital status has a bearing on adoption and assisted reproduction rights, including sperm donations for lesbian couples.

Marmier said he was hopeful the law would pass but added it was important that these other issues were also addressed in the new law. "I think it is important it moves forward and that we don't wait 13 years to pass the next step," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone Nisarga which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said. In light of CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement i...

Scientists find 'pristine' air over Southern Ocean

The air over the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, is free from particles, called aerosols, produced by human activity or transported from distant lands, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the...

Iranian scientist acquitted, deported from US returns home

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. and acquitted in a federal trade secrets case returned to his homeland on Wednesday morning, a semiofficial Iranian news agency reported. The report by the ISNA news agency included an image of Si...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit 3-month highs on economic recovery hopes

World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020