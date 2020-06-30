Nigeria: President Buhari to launch AKK gas pipeline to boost domestic utilization of gas

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to launch the construction of the 40-inch x 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project on June 30 which will meet the government's aspiration to boost domestic utilization of gas in Nigeria, according to a news report by ESI Africa.

The project is expected to be completed within a 24-month timeline. It is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with the capacity to transport about 2.2billion cubic feet of gas per day.

A statement released by Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), explained that the launch will be performed virtually from the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja with simultaneous link to two locations: Rigachukun, Kaduna State and Ajaokuta Steel Complex, in Kogi State.

According to the statement, the economic benefits of the AKK pipeline which would originate from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State and traverse Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna, and terminate at Kano, would boost domestic utilization of natural gas for Nigeria's social-economic development when completed.

It would also unlock 2.2billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600MW of power to the national grid and revitalize textile industries which alone boasts of over 3 million jobs in parts of the country.