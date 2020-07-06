Nigeria: World Bank and Katsina Govt. to expend N24.6 billion on construction of drainages

The World Bank, in collaboration with Nigeria's Katsina State Government, is to expend over N24.6 billion on the construction of drainages in Funtua, Jibia, Katsina, and Malumfashi, councils of the state, according to a news report by The Guardian.

Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) will supervise the 40km project.

On July 5, speaking at the distribution of cheques to persons whose lands would be affected by the project, Governor, Aminu Masari said the project was part of his government's efforts to check flooding in the affected councils.

More than N6 billion has been expended by the state in the last five years to address environmental challenges, he added.

The development objective of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project for Nigeria is to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted sub-watersheds.

This project requires additional financing to scale up successful gully restoration and watershed management activities and add new activities that have emerged from implementation experience, global commitments, and country initiatives.

It also requires changes in the results framework and the triggering of safeguard policies as a result of the Additional Finance (AF). The project will be extended by one year and the closing date of the project is extended to June 30, 2021.