EU announces 24 million euros for most vulnerable people in Uganda

The European Union has announced that it will provide 24 million euros in humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable people in Uganda in 2020, with a special focus on refugees and their host communities, according to a news report by India Education Diary.

In addition, the EU has also channeled 1 million euros to aid organizations in Uganda to support the coronavirus preparedness and control measures, in line with the national response plan to the pandemic.

"EU humanitarian support in Uganda is making a difference to the lives of many refugees who have fled South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. EU aid will provide food and health assistance, access to water and sanitation, as well as education programs. We remain committed to continuing our support in Uganda, all the more so in these challenging times" said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic.

EU-funded humanitarian projects in Uganda are also adapting to the new challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, EU funded radio talk shows are raising awareness about the coronavirus and other key issues, such as child protection.

Other humanitarian projects provide access to health care and in epidemics control and prevention. EU support has also helped more than 20,000 children benefit from education programs.

EU humanitarian support in Uganda goes hand in hand with longer-term development strategies to find durable solutions and support the self-reliance of refugees and their inclusion in social protection schemes.