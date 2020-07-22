Left Menu
'Church of God in Rwanda' opens door for country's LGBT+ community

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:48 IST
A new church in Rwanda has opened its doors to the country's LGBT+ community, providing them with a safe space to worship on their own terms, according to a news report by Deutsche Welle.

The new church called the 'Church of God in Rwanda' is based in the capital, Kigali. It comes at a time when the LGBT+ community in Rwanda is gradually gaining acceptance and respect within a still largely conservative society.

While many mainstream houses of prayer have sent them away or made them feel unwelcome in the past, today more and more Rwandans are feeling safe to come out as gay, lesbian or transgender.

The church also provides a place of comfort to those without support systems, or who are shunned by society and their families.

Jean D'amour Abijuja, an openly gay member of the church, was kicked out of a Pentecostal Church in Kigali after it's senior members discovered his sexual orientation but now Abijuja has found a place of comfort.

Rwanda has neither legalized nor decriminalized same-sex relationships, but society still holds on to conservative attitudes towards homosexuality.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has, in the past, avoided questions about homophobia, claiming that the country was dealing with more important issues and that all Rwandans were equal before the constitution, despite the ambiguous laws.

