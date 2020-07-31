Left Menu
Nigeria donates medical supplies worth N67 million to Sao Tome and Principe

Abuja | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:16 IST
The Government of Nigeria has donated medical supplies worth N67 million to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, according to a news report by This Day.

The donation was made on behalf of the Nigerian Government by the acting Head of East and Central African Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tukur Maigari, representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

In a statement issued on July 30 by the Special Adviser to the minister on media, Sarah Sanda, the government of Sao Tome and Principe requested Nigeria's assistance with medical equipment to help in its ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Onyeama disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the donation of five tons of medical equipment based on the request, adding that the medical equipment included units of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers, and personal protective equipment to test up to 20,000 people in Sao Tome and Principe.

According to him, "The donation is based on the request of the government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe for the assistance of Nigeria to donate medical equipment to assist in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

He stated that the two countries share a marine border that necessitated the establishment of the Nigeria-Sao Tome Joint Development Authority (JDA) for the exploration of natural hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of both countries.

The minister said Nigeria would continue to cooperate with and remain on friendly terms with all nations that recognize and respect its sovereignty.

