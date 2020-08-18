Rwanda: Complaints rises over mandatory use of smart meters on taxi-motos in Kigali

About three days later since the mandatory use of smart meters on taxi-motos in Kigali started, complaints have risen concerning the challenges the new system has showcased, according to a news report by The New Times.

According to reactions from the public, the system already looks more expensive for longer journeys.

"What I know is that things have changed face. For instance, I have traveled from Kimironko to Nyabugogo and paid Rwf1,500, yet before I used to pay Rwf1000," said a passenger.

Since Saturday, August 15, commercial motorcycle riders in the city of Kigali were expected to have smart meters to determine how much a client pays, in addition to facilitating digital payments.

The move was aimed at continuing to push for the reduction of cash-based payments, in a bid to adopt digital payments and to modernize the taxi-moto sector.

However, people who were traveling shorter distances of about two kilometers or slightly more were not affected. In fact, when smart meters were used, some of these travelers paid less than what they used to pay.

Allowing digital payment platforms like MTN Momo Pay, Airtel Money, and Tap&Go cards; the system has now been days old in the city, and a number of people have tasted it: both passengers and riders.