President Buhari approves November 1 every year as National Youth Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:44 IST
President Buhari approves November 1 every year as National Youth Day
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (muhammadubuhari)

The Federal Ministry has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved November 1 every year to commemorate the National Youth Day, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, in a statement on Twitter, said that the national day will be celebrated to draw attention and find solutions to the issues that affect the youth.

"Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth-focused policies. Thank You," the released read.

This newspaper earlier reported, how Buhari approved the establishment of an N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for three years following a memo presented by the minister.

In a statement released then by Dare, he said, "The NYIF is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents, and enterprise of the Nigerian youth."

The ministry also set up a focal group to help manage the utilization of the newly-approved fund.

The focal group is an assemblage of youth leaders and groups from diverse fields, entrepreneurial experts, and individuals with youth development and finance experience.

The group is entrusted with processing concerned parties' views and inputs about the Fund and making the same available to the NYIF's Technical Committee.

