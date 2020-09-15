BUA Group donates N350 mln to CACOVID bringing total donation to N1.35 bln

BUA Group has donated an additional sum of N350 million to CACOVID (the CBN-led Private Sector Coalition on COVID-19) bringing to N1.35 billion its total donation to CACOVID, according to a news report by Today.

BUA has also announced that the donation of N100 million to the Kebbi State government to support victims of the recent flooding in the state.

Speaking on the donations, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said BUA remained committed to its sustainable development obligations as a responsible corporate citizen and will keep supporting various social and humanitarian interventions wherever it can.

Rabiu also specifically commended the efforts of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in coordinating the CACOVID intervention efforts in a transparent and accountable manner.

"I must also commend the efforts of Governor Godwin Emefiele who has brought his astute leadership to bear in the running of CACOVID with Aliko Dangote and other members of the CACOVID steering committee – of which BUA is a pioneer member.

"We intend to keep monitoring the situation in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders and are ready to contribute even more, where necessary," Rabiu added

On the donation of N100million to Kebbi State, Rabiu commiserated with the governor and Kebbi State government, communities, and individuals affected by the floods. He also enjoined all stakeholders to support recovery efforts.