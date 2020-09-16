Rwanda: RwandAir to resume flights to Nigeria on September 18

After months of suspension of airline travel due to by COVID-19 pandemic national carrier RwandAir has said it will resume flights to Lagos, Nigeria on September 18, according to a news report by The New Times.

"Hop on, let's go to #Nigeria and explore one of the most vibrant destinations in Africa," the carrier said on its Twitter account.

Nigeria opened its airports for international travel last week after a six-month lockdown.

RwandAir will be operating three weekly flights to Nigeria's busiest airport at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The airline resumed weekly flights to Nigeria's capital of Abuja on September 14.

"Nigeria is a key market for us," Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the airline's chief executive officer told The New Times. "We've just started so we'll be monitoring the traffic."

RwandAir, which resumed commercial flights on August 1, sees Nigeria as a potential destination that generates a significant amount of revenues to the business.

