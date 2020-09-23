Left Menu
Uganda High Commission in Rwanda repatriates last batch of 80 Ugandan nationals

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:25 IST
The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda has repatriated a group of 80 Ugandan nationals including children on September 23, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

This makes 273 people so far repatriated massively in addition to the 97 people who were repatriated on a case by case basis. The total number of those repatriated is 370.

This is the last repatriation exercise to be undertaken by the High Commission in a series of 3 repatriations made on the 15, 19, and today 23 September.

"The Embassy undertook the registration and verification processes and coordinated their return aboard three Volcano buses and one private vehicle from Kigali through Gatuna/Katuna border destined for Kampala," the commission statement reads in part.

Boogere Issah, the Chairman of the Ugandan Association in Rwanda has thanked all Ugandans for the cooperation shown and the efforts to support fellow Ugandans during the lockdown period and urged them to continue with the spirit.

In her remarks, the Charge of the mission Anne Katusiime has congratulated all Ugandans for the resilience and patience they have exhibited during this trying period. She informed the travelers that this was the last group of stranded Ugandans to be repatriated from Rwanda.

"Other Ugandan nationals in Rwanda will have to wait until the situation is normal," Katusiime stated, urging those leaving for Uganda to abide by the ministry of Health guidelines.

