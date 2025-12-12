Left Menu

Rwanda Accused of Fueling Instability and War in Eastern Congo

The United States accuses Rwanda of escalating war in the Democratic Republic of Congo through support for the M23 rebel group, threatening regional peace efforts. Tensions rise as neighboring Burundi warns of potential military escalation, with calls for Rwanda to uphold peace commitments.

Updated: 12-12-2025 23:23 IST
Rwanda Accused of Fueling Instability and War in Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has accused Rwanda of exacerbating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo by supporting the M23 rebel group, which threatens the region's peace efforts brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. This accusation was declared by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, during a Security Council meeting.

Tensions have escalated between Rwanda and neighboring Burundi. Burundi's U.N. Ambassador, Zephyrin Maniratanga, warned of a potential military escalation if alleged attacks persist. While Rwanda's U.N. Ambassador, Martin Ngoga, denied waging war on Burundi and accused the DRC of violating a ceasefire.

U.S. calls for restraint as renewed violence risks a broader conflict, with accusations of Rwanda's intricate involvement with M23 rebels. Discussions remain ongoing to uphold the Washington peace deal and prevent further destabilization in the resource-rich eastern DRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

