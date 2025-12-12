U.S. Accuses Rwanda of Fuelling Conflict in DRC, Threatens Stability

The United States has leveled accusations against Rwanda, claiming that its support for the M23 rebel group is exacerbating instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This development is complicating efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker peace in the region, as the conflict draws dangerously close to Burundi.

The U.S. has called on Rwanda to honor its commitments and respect the DRC's territorial sovereignty amid ongoing tensions.

