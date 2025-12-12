U.S. Accuses Rwanda of Fuelling Conflict in DRC, Threatens Stability
The United States has accused Rwanda of intensifying instability and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group's actions nearing Burundi. This poses a threat to U.S. diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump. Both countries are urged to uphold peace commitments.
The United States has leveled accusations against Rwanda, claiming that its support for the M23 rebel group is exacerbating instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
This development is complicating efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker peace in the region, as the conflict draws dangerously close to Burundi.
The U.S. has called on Rwanda to honor its commitments and respect the DRC's territorial sovereignty amid ongoing tensions.
