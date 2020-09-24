Nigeria: NLC sets date for strike over petrol price and electricity tariffs hike

Nigeria Labour Congress National Executive Council (NLC) has set Monday, September 28 for 'unprecedented mass action' and 'total strike' to get the federal government to reverse the hike in petrol pump price and the increased electricity tariffs, according to a news report by Naija News.

NEC took this decision on September 22 at a meeting with members of the National Administrative Council, Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and state council chairpersons and secretaries.

Also, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) whose ultimatum to the government ought to have expired on Tuesday, shifted it till Monday to concur with the NLC on the commencement of industrial action.

The price of petrol in the country rose to between N159 and N162 per litre at the pump at the beginning of this month. This happened following the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

On the other hand, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) raised their tariffs two days later, having been prevented twice by the government on April 1 and July 1. The federal government had said it played no role in the new price regime because market forces are now determining the rates.

However, labour rejected the new rates and threatened to call out workers on strike but federal government delegation led by Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige, met with Labour leaders last Tuesday during which they agreed to reconvene Thursday to resolve the issues and agree on succour for Nigerians.