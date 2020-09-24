Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NLC sets date for strike over petrol price and electricity tariffs hike

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:11 IST
Nigeria: NLC sets date for strike over petrol price and electricity tariffs hike
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria Labour Congress National Executive Council (NLC) has set Monday, September 28 for 'unprecedented mass action' and 'total strike' to get the federal government to reverse the hike in petrol pump price and the increased electricity tariffs, according to a news report by Naija News.

NEC took this decision on September 22 at a meeting with members of the National Administrative Council, Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and state council chairpersons and secretaries.

Also, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) whose ultimatum to the government ought to have expired on Tuesday, shifted it till Monday to concur with the NLC on the commencement of industrial action.

The price of petrol in the country rose to between N159 and N162 per litre at the pump at the beginning of this month. This happened following the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

On the other hand, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) raised their tariffs two days later, having been prevented twice by the government on April 1 and July 1. The federal government had said it played no role in the new price regime because market forces are now determining the rates.

However, labour rejected the new rates and threatened to call out workers on strike but federal government delegation led by Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige, met with Labour leaders last Tuesday during which they agreed to reconvene Thursday to resolve the issues and agree on succour for Nigerians.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins; U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Hamilton set to equal Schumachers record 91 winsLewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumachers all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite t...

Venezuelan President Maduro proposes new UN fund to support countries facing discrimination

Addressing the General Assemblys high-level general debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Nicols Maduro Moros also urged the adoption of a legally binding international instrument on development and the right to development, which w...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th U.N. General Assembly; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disney delays Black Widow in new setback for cinemasWalt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielbergs West Side Story until 202...

Don't judge Cummins just after one game, says KKR skipper Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that his premier pacer Pat Cummins is being criticised after just one bad performance that too when he played straight after completing his quarantine. All eyes were on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020