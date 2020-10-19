Nigeria: Government distributes N20,000 and relief materials to Sokoto flood victims

The ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development of Nigeria have distributed a grant of N20,000 and relief materials to each vulnerable person who has been affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State, according to a news report by Leadership.

The beneficiaries include foodstuff, cooking ingredients, vegetable oil, cement, and zinc each, and among others.

Speaking earlier, the Humanitarian Affairs minister, Sadiyya Umar Farouq has said that confirmed that they have been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a very important mission to come and commiserate with the people of the state over the flood incidents some weeks ago and also flag off the rural women cash incentives.

According to her, beneficiaries of the cash incentives are on their way out of poverty as President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about lifting the lives of the vulnerable in Nigeria.

Till now 36 people have died while 470 others displaced from their homes following floods due to heavy rainfalls in various parts of Sokoto state from January to date.

Mustapha Umar, the Director Relief and Orientation of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this at a meeting on disaster management on Thursday in Sokoto.

Also, Buhari said that the officials would also review measures that were responsible for the level of successes recorded in the past years.