Kenya: KCB closes its branch after South Sudanese envoy collapsed and died

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:01 IST
Kenya Commercial Bank, in a statement on October 22 has confirmed that it had opted to shut down the KCB Advantage center at Kencom House along Moi avenue indefinitely, one of its main branches after a South Sudanese envoy collapsed and died, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

The bank has revealed that it had already reported to police the matter involving 66-year-old Michael Nyang Jook, the South Sudanese ambassador to Eritrea.

"We regret to confirm that a customer at our KCB Advantage Branch, Moi Avenue, Nairobi collapsed and died this afternoon during a visit to the branch. The incident was reported to the police, and they took over the matter," the statement read in part.

According to the police report, the ambassador collapsed after complaining he was experiencing difficulty in breathing. The incident was reported at the Central Police Station under OB/22/102020.

On the shutdown, KCB said, "We encourage our customers to visit our other Advantage Centres or use alternative banking touchpoints such as cash recyclers, ATMs, cash deposit machines, Mobi, KCB M-Pesa, Vooma and internet banking."

The KCB management also sent messages of condolences to the family of the deceased.

"We condole and stand with the family during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

