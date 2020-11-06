Kenya: Mombasa to promote public transport as country faces traffic jams and air pollution

Kenya's Mombasa city has developed a draft Mombasa County Transport Policy – a review of the 2018 policy which will encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport, according to a news report by The Star.

In the draft policy, the county aims to increase the use of walking, cycling, and public transport by creating a safe and pleasant network of footpaths, cycle tracks, greenways, bus shelters, bus terminals, bus rapid transit corridors, and other facilities.

The policy seeks to provide high-quality public transport by proper management and modernization of the public transport sector, which will ensure safe, efficient, and reliable services.

"High-quality buses, supported with terminals and depots make public transport attractive even to personal vehicle users. To improve speed and reliability, Mombasa will plan dedicated Bus Rapid Transit corridors," the draft policy reads.

Traffic is a mess in Mombasa, plagued by traffic jams and worsening air pollution.

Plans are underway to reduce the use of personal motor vehicles in the county and increase bus rapid transit, cycling lanes, and sidewalks.

Congestion is blamed on the increasing number of private cars, lack of adequate public transport, sidewalks, and cycling space.