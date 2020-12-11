Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR unveils $1.4bn regional plan with other bodies to serve refugees from Venezuela

There are approximately 5.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela around the world, the vast majority hosted by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The onset of COVID-19 has dangerously strained national and local capacities across the region.

UNHCR | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:29 IST
UNHCR unveils $1.4bn regional plan with other bodies to serve refugees from Venezuela
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Today, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, launched a US$1.44 billion regional plan to respond to the growing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and the communities hosting them across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

There are approximately 5.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela around the world, the vast majority hosted by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The onset of COVID-19 has dangerously strained national and local capacities across the region. Many refugees and migrants and their host communities now face a myriad of new challenges that worsen their already precarious conditions.

Lockdowns, loss of livelihoods, and impoverishment are forcing many to become increasingly dependent on emergency humanitarian assistance for their health, shelter, food, protection, and education needs. The impact of the pandemic is also resulting in a dramatic increase in gender-based violence and mental health needs, food insecurity, malnutrition, and incidents of stigmatization.

Rising rates of evictions are also leaving many homeless and dependent on temporary accommodation provided by humanitarian organizations.

For refugees and migrants living in irregular situations, the struggle to access basic rights is even more acute.

The 2021 Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) is being launched today to meet these evolving needs.

"Prolonged, but necessary lockdown measures and mobility restrictions have had a detrimental impact on refugees' and migrants' capacity to maintain livelihoods and access to basic goods and services. Many have lost their livelihoods and simultaneously are not systematically included in social safety nets that have been established for local populations," said Eduardo Stein, Joint Special Representative of UNHCR and IOM for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants.

Their dire situation has led some people to consider returning to Venezuela, often in unsafe conditions, raising additional protection and health concerns. At the same time, the number of Venezuelans continuing to leave their country has also increased in recent weeks as lockdown measures ease and conditions there continue to deteriorate.

As borders remain closed, these movements take place mainly through irregular border crossings, exposing refugees and migrants to danger and great risk of physical and sexual abuse, discrimination as well as exploitation, and trafficking.

Despite the challenges, there have been encouraging examples across the region of host countries working to ensure the inclusion of refugees and migrants in national responses to the pandemic, on par with their citizens.

Refugees and migrants are also supporting responses, with some working on the frontlines as health workers or disseminating information within their communities.

"The response plan announced today requires the continuous and increased commitment of the international community and the private sector to respond to this crisis. Venezuelan refugees and migrants and their hosts require our collective support more than ever – both in terms of urgent life-saving, humanitarian assistance but also for development assistance to support local communities and long-term solutions," added Stein.

The 2021 RMRP intends to further strengthen the national and regional responses of host governments by supporting health, shelter, food, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions, as well as access to education, protection, and integration where specific assistance and expertise is required, or where the governments' own response capacities are overstretched.

The response plan brings together 158 organizations involved in the response, including United Nations agencies, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society, faith-based organizations, and the Red Cross Movement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazines 2020 Person of the Year on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Don...

Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Most...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, has been charged under the citys national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, his Apple Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing a police source.Lai, an ...

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Phoenix VC Announces Seed Investment in Predictr.club, The World's First P2P ERC20 Prediction Platform

Leading venture capital firm backs Predictr.club before launching version 1.0 of their platform on December 10th, 2020 DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Phoenix VC, a leading venture capital firm based in Dubai, UAE, today announced i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020