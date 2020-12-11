UNESCO, SARDC to launch youth development and social innovation programs in Southern Africa
AfriNet – “Giving Voice to the SDG Generation. Engaging Young Women and Men as Partners for Development in Southern Africa”UNESCO | Cape Town | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:07 IST
The UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) and the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC) have formulated two major programmes around Youth Development and Social Innovations in Southern Africa.
These two programmes are youth-led and have been formulated in close consultation with youth organisations from several countries of the region. They are entitled:
AfriNet – "Giving Voice to the SDG Generation. Engaging Young Women and Men as Partners for Development in Southern Africa"
Harnessing Social Innovations for Youth Development and Transformation in Southern Africa
UNESCO and SARDC are now seeking for partnerships and funding to launch and implement these two programs and an online campaign, driven by youth will serve to build such partnerships for the implementation of the programmes.
- READ MORE ON:
- UNESCO
- SARDC
- social innovation programs
- programs in Southern Africa
- AfriNet
ALSO READ
UNESCO and Philippines’ DepEd launch new report on ‘inclusion’ in education
Malala Fund’s Malala Yousafzai signs up for UNESCO’s girls’ education campaign
UNESCO conducts Competency-Based Training for VTCs and DoLSA staffs in Mosul
UNESCO organizes workshop to revamp administration of Somalia National Museum
UNESCO attends ECCAR’s conference against racism and discrimination