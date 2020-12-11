Left Menu
UNESCO, SARDC to launch youth development and social innovation programs in Southern Africa

AfriNet – “Giving Voice to the SDG Generation. Engaging Young Women and Men as Partners for Development in Southern Africa”

UNESCO, SARDC to launch youth development and social innovation programs in Southern Africa
The UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) and the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC) have formulated two major programmes around Youth Development and Social Innovations in Southern Africa.

These two programmes are youth-led and have been formulated in close consultation with youth organisations from several countries of the region. They are entitled:

AfriNet – "Giving Voice to the SDG Generation. Engaging Young Women and Men as Partners for Development in Southern Africa"

Harnessing Social Innovations for Youth Development and Transformation in Southern Africa

UNESCO and SARDC are now seeking for partnerships and funding to launch and implement these two programs and an online campaign, driven by youth will serve to build such partnerships for the implementation of the programmes.

