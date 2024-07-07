Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

In a groundbreaking study aimed at combating image-based sexual harassment and abuse, researchers Valerie Pijlman and Arianne Burgmeijer from the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement utilized Snapchat advertisements to promote help-seeking behavior among young victims. The study targeted Dutch youth aged 13 to 25, leveraging the popular social media platform to engage this demographic effectively. The research focused on two distinct advertising campaigns, each designed to encourage victims of image-based sexual harassment (IBSH) or image-based sexual abuse (IBSA) to seek support from victim assistance organizations.

Innovative Advertising Strategies Targeting Youth

The researchers implemented a 2 x 2 x 2 quasi-experimental design for each campaign, manipulating three variables to measure their impact on ad engagement. These variables included the mention of feelings of shame, the inclusion of the support organization's name, and the use of youth-targeted language in the IBSH campaign, while the IBSA campaign substituted youth-targeted language with the mention of self-blame. Engagement was quantified as the ratio of swipe-ups to impressions, providing a clear metric for the effectiveness of each advertisement variation.

The study's results were revealing. The IBSH campaign achieved an engagement rate of 2.93%, while the IBSA campaign garnered a higher engagement rate of 3.79%. Notably, the mention of self-blame in the IBSA advertisements significantly boosted user engagement, highlighting the critical role of addressing self-blame, a common barrier to seeking help among victims of sexual abuse. Conversely, neither the use of youth-targeted language nor the inclusion of the support organization's name significantly impacted engagement rates in either campaign. This suggests that while certain elements of ad content are crucial, others may not be as influential as previously thought.

Harnessing Social Media for Victim Support

The findings underscore the potential of social media advertising as a powerful tool for victim support organizations to reach and encourage help-seeking among young victims of online sexual violence. By addressing specific psychological barriers such as self-blame, advertisements can more effectively resonate with victims and prompt them to seek the necessary support. However, the study also points to the need for further research to understand how personal characteristics, such as age and gender, influence engagement with these ads. This understanding could help tailor future campaigns to be even more effective.

The use of Snapchat for this study was particularly strategic. Snapchat is a widely used platform among Dutch youth, making it an ideal medium for reaching the target demographic. The platform's features, such as the 'quick adds' and 'streaks,' can facilitate the spread of both positive messages and, unfortunately, harmful content. The study leveraged these features to spread helpful messages about seeking support after experiencing IBSH and IBSA.

Addressing Barriers to Help-Seeking

In addition to the primary findings, the study revealed several insights into the broader context of online sexual violence. Image-based sexual harassment and abuse are pervasive issues that can severely impact victims' mental health and daily lives. Victims often face significant barriers to seeking help, including feelings of shame and self-blame, which can be exacerbated by societal attitudes and victim-blaming behaviors. By addressing these barriers directly in advertisements, support organizations can potentially mitigate their impact and encourage more victims to seek help.

The research also highlighted the importance of creating credible advertisements. While the inclusion of the support organization's name did not significantly increase engagement, it is possible that the ads were already deemed credible due to being disseminated through a familiar platform associated with victim support. This points to the complex interplay between ad content and the perceived credibility of the source, suggesting that future campaigns might benefit from further exploration of these dynamics.

Future Directions for Victim Support Initiatives

Overall, the study provides valuable insights for mental health professionals and victim support organizations. It demonstrates that while social media advertising can be an effective means of reaching and engaging young victims of online sexual violence, the specific content and framing of these ads require careful consideration. Addressing psychological barriers such as self-blame is particularly crucial, as this can significantly enhance engagement and encourage help-seeking behavior. The research underscores the importance of continued exploration into the factors that influence ad engagement, with the goal of developing even more effective strategies for supporting victims of image-based sexual harassment and abuse.