Resurgence of Sino-Korean Diplomacy: A Deepening Bond

In a historic meeting, North Korean and Chinese foreign ministers have pledged to deepen their diplomatic cooperation amid shifting geopolitical tensions. The meeting took place as senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visited Pyongyang for the first time in seven years.

China's Xinhua agency reported that Wang and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had 'in-depth exchanges' on pressing international issues, though specifics remained undisclosed. The encounter underscores a mutually beneficial commitment to strategic communication, reconfirming the countries' historical alliance.

This diplomatic realignment comes at a time when North Korea is seeking stronger ties with Russia, while China remains hesitant to fully align against the West. Notably, North Korea and China have resumed direct transportation links, stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting a renewed commitment to strengthening their bond.