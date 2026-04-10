Venezuelan Inflation: Navigating Economic Turmoil

Venezuela's inflation rate showed a mild decrease in March, settling at 13.1% compared to February's 14.6%, as reported by the central bank on Thursday.

Despite this monthly improvement, the annualized inflation rate remains daunting at 649.4%, based on Reuters calculations from central bank figures. Previously, inflation plummeted from 32.6% in January to 14.6% in February.

Experts cite exchange rate depreciation and reduced foreign currency supply in the market as primary drivers of the persistent price increase, compelling many Venezuelan businesses to explore alternative foreign exchange avenues.