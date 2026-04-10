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Venezuelan Inflation: Navigating Economic Turmoil

Venezuela's inflation rate decreased to 13.1% in March, showing a slight improvement from February's 14.6%. However, the annualized inflation still stands at a staggering 649.4%. The continuous rise in prices is fueled by exchange rate depreciation and a decline in foreign currency supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:56 IST
Venezuelan Inflation: Navigating Economic Turmoil
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Venezuela's inflation rate showed a mild decrease in March, settling at 13.1% compared to February's 14.6%, as reported by the central bank on Thursday.

Despite this monthly improvement, the annualized inflation rate remains daunting at 649.4%, based on Reuters calculations from central bank figures. Previously, inflation plummeted from 32.6% in January to 14.6% in February.

Experts cite exchange rate depreciation and reduced foreign currency supply in the market as primary drivers of the persistent price increase, compelling many Venezuelan businesses to explore alternative foreign exchange avenues.

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