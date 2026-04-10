Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz Control

Iran's firm grip on the vital Strait of Hormuz continues as a Botswana-flagged LNG tanker, identified as Nidi, altered its course suddenly on guidance from the Revolutionary Guard.

Ship-tracking data from Kpler indicates that four tankers and three bulk carriers traversed the strait recently. Despite a ceasefire, over 12 ships have been counted; however, undisclosed ships may have also made the passage, far fewer than the peacetime average of over 100 vessels daily.

Amidst these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the ceasefire's effectiveness, highlighting reports of Iran's alleged imposition of fees on traversing tankers and underscoring the need for free passage, as agreed.