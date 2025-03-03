Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

A study conducted by researchers from the World Bank Group and the Heidelberg Institute for Geoinformation Technology examines the gender disparity in the renewable energy (RE) sector and how geospatial factors influence women's employment opportunities. Despite the sector's rapid expansion in response to climate change, women remain underrepresented, particularly in technical and leadership roles. Existing research on gender disparities in the workforce often neglects critical geographic constraints such as public transport access, safety concerns, and the availability of essential services like childcare and healthcare. This study addresses these gaps by introducing the Geospatial Women’s Employment Analytical Framework (GeoWEAF), a tool designed to assess spatial dynamics that shape women’s job opportunities.

GeoWEAF identifies fifteen key spatial factors, categorized into three dimensions: contextual, accessibility, and place-characterization. The contextual dimension examines legal frameworks related to workplace discrimination, financial inclusion, and parental leave policies. The accessibility dimension focuses on proximity to public transport, education, healthcare, and financial institutions. The place-characterization dimension assesses environmental factors such as walkability, public safety, digital connectivity, water and sanitation infrastructure, and exposure to natural hazards. By integrating these dimensions, the study provides a framework that enables policymakers to make data-driven decisions aimed at reducing gender disparities in the RE sector.

Testing the Framework in Saint Lucia

To evaluate the effectiveness of GeoWEAF, the study applies the framework in Saint Lucia, a small island developing state (SIDS) facing climate change vulnerabilities and economic dependence on imported fossil fuels. Transitioning to renewable energy is a national priority, but women’s participation in this transition remains low due to deep-rooted societal norms and structural barriers. Saint Lucia was selected for three key reasons: its susceptibility to climate change, its limited availability of geospatial data, and its gender norms that constrain women’s workforce participation. The analysis focuses on the area surrounding the country's first large-scale solar power plant in La Tourney, Vieux Fort, assessing how conducive the environment is for women’s employment.

The study reveals significant geographic barriers to women's employment. Many areas with high job potential, such as RE project sites, lack adequate infrastructure and services necessary for women to join and thrive in the workforce. Key barriers include limited transport connectivity, poor walkability, lack of childcare facilities, and safety concerns. Unlike men, who tend to take direct commutes, women’s travel patterns are characterized by multi-stop journeys involving childcare, household errands, and other responsibilities. As a result, their ability to participate in the workforce is highly dependent on having essential services nearby. The study found that while urban centers in Saint Lucia offer relatively better accessibility, rural areas remain largely unsupportive of women’s employment needs.

Assessing Women’s Employment Opportunities in Saint Lucia

The study evaluates Saint Lucia’s overall enabling environment for women’s employment in the RE sector. While the country has some legal protections against gender discrimination, weaknesses in parental leave policies and limited financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs hinder progress. In terms of accessibility, the highest levels of support are found in the northwest and southern parts of the island, where public services and infrastructure are more developed. However, rural regions and industrial areas, including those near RE sites, present considerable challenges.

The area surrounding the solar plant in Vieux Fort scores as a moderately enabling environment, but with significant areas for improvement. Key issues include inadequate transportation networks, insufficient STEM education opportunities, and weak safety measures. Women who aspire to enter the RE workforce in this region face structural barriers that limit their access to job opportunities. Without targeted interventions, these barriers will continue to reinforce existing gender disparities, preventing women from fully participating in the growing RE sector.

Policy Implications for a More Inclusive Workforce

The study underscores the importance of geospatial data in employment planning, highlighting the need for gender-sensitive workforce policies. One of the key challenges is the lack of sex-disaggregated geospatial data in developing countries. To bridge this gap, policymakers can leverage crowdsourced mapping platforms such as OpenStreetMap, which provide valuable insights into environmental characteristics that influence women's mobility and access to employment.

The findings suggest several key policy interventions to improve gender inclusivity in the RE sector. Strengthening public transport infrastructure is essential to ensure that women can access job sites safely and efficiently. Enhancing safety measures, such as street lighting and security in public spaces, would reduce barriers related to mobility and workplace accessibility. Expanding support services, including childcare facilities and financial assistance programs, would enable more women to enter and remain in the workforce. Lastly, adopting gender-sensitive hiring and training practices within the RE sector itself would promote long-term inclusivity and equitable career progression.

Creating a Gender-Responsive Energy Transition

The study contributes to a growing body of research advocating for gender-responsive policies in the renewable energy sector. Demonstrating the critical role of spatial factors in shaping employment opportunities, provides a framework that can be applied across different locations to identify region-specific barriers and inform targeted interventions. The findings emphasize the need for a holistic approach that combines policy reforms with spatial planning to create more inclusive labor markets.

Without addressing geographic constraints and societal barriers, gender inequalities in employment will persist, limiting the benefits of a sustainable energy transition. By integrating geospatial analysis into workforce planning, policymakers and stakeholders can design smarter, more inclusive strategies to ensure women have equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from the renewable energy sector. Closing this gender gap is not only a matter of fairness but also an essential step toward achieving a truly sustainable and equitable global energy transition.