The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

In an age where data creation is outpacing most global metrics expected to hit over 100 zettabytes by 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a timely and critical working paper authored by Parma Bains and Tamas Gaidosch, and informed by insights from global research institutions such as the Bank of England, OECD, CGAP, Apple Inc., IBM Research, and Duke University, the paper explores the promise of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) in building trust, protecting data, and encouraging inclusive participation in the digital financial ecosystem. As fintech reshapes finance through innovations like Open Banking and AI-driven credit scoring, the call to integrate privacy by design has never been more urgent.

The Trust Gap: Why Privacy Matters

Big Data powers the digital economy, but with that power comes a significant challenge: user trust. While the monetization of data has driven immense value creation, it has also exposed individuals to risks such as surveillance, data breaches, and unwanted profiling. Data is typically controlled by large entities banks, BigTechs, or financial service providers, rather than the individuals who generate it. Users, increasingly concerned about how their personal information is collected and used, are starting to withdraw from digital spaces or limit their data-sharing. This not only diminishes innovation but also poses barriers to financial inclusion, as access to data is often linked to better services and lower costs. In regions where data protection regulations are weak or underdeveloped, particularly in emerging and developing economies, the lack of user safeguards can further erode confidence in digital financial platforms.

Privacy Technologies: A New Infrastructure for Confidence

To close the trust gap, the paper underscores two essential pillars: effective regulation and the responsible deployment of privacy technologies. PETs aim to ensure data usability without exposing sensitive personal information. The technologies fall into two broad categories: input privacy tools, which protect data before or during processing, and output privacy tools, which limit what can be inferred after data has been shared. Input privacy tools include homomorphic encryption, which allows encrypted data to be processed without decryption, and Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), which enables collaborative analysis without any party revealing its underlying data. Federated learning, another input privacy method, allows machine learning models to be trained across different data sources without centralizing the actual data—a model already in use by some financial institutions to detect fraud while maintaining user privacy.

On the output privacy front, technologies like Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) allow users to verify attributes (such as age or identity) without disclosing the actual information, enabling anonymous but verifiable digital transactions. Data masking and tokenization replace real data with dummy versions that preserve format but not content, useful for software testing or system demos. Differential privacy, a technique that introduces statistical noise into data, ensures that individual data points cannot be isolated, even by attackers with sophisticated tools. This method is being used by both Apple and the U.S. Census Bureau. Lastly, synthetic data, which mirrors the properties of real data without using actual individuals’ information, is proving valuable in regulatory sandboxes such as the UK’s FCA Digital Sandbox, where financial products can be tested in a privacy-preserving environment.

Risks, Trade-offs, and the Role of Regulation

Despite their potential, privacy technologies are no silver bullet. They are often resource-intensive and require high levels of technical sophistication. Some technologies, like fully homomorphic encryption, are not yet commercially scalable. Others, like synthetic data, can suffer from a trade-off between utility and privacy. The more statistically accurate the synthetic data is, the higher the risk of inference or re-identification. There’s also the danger of regulatory arbitrage, where data is moved from well-regulated entities to lightly regulated ones under the pretext of portability. Additionally, privacy tools could be misused or misunderstood by regulators themselves, potentially widening capability gaps between well-resourced and under-resourced agencies. Supervisory authorities must therefore be cautious, combining technology-neutral oversight with a strong cybersecurity framework to ensure these tools are not deployed in a vacuum or without adequate protections.

A Way Forward for Supervisors

The IMF paper lays out three core recommendations for supervisory authorities. First, engage and educate: supervisors must maintain active dialogue with innovators and regulated firms to understand the real-world application of PETs. This includes hosting demonstration days, working with innovation hubs, or facilitating digital sandboxes that allow controlled experimentation. Second, promote coordination: effective oversight of privacy technologies requires collaboration across financial regulators, consumer protection agencies, and data privacy watchdogs both domestically and internationally. Models like the South African Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group and the UK’s Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum show how cross-sectoral coordination can be achieved. Finally, build on cybersecurity: privacy cannot exist without a robust security infrastructure. Supervisors should avoid prescribing specific technologies and instead focus on privacy outcomes and compliance with cybersecurity and data protection regulations.

The Promise of Privacy-First Innovation

The digital economy is only as strong as people's trust. Privacy-enhancing technologies, when properly deployed and integrated into sound regulatory frameworks, offer a compelling opportunity to foster inclusive, secure, and dynamic financial ecosystems. From improving fraud detection to enabling safe data sharing, from supporting responsible AI to empowering consumers with control over their data, these technologies could unlock enormous value for both firms and society. Yet realizing this promise demands clarity of vision, regulatory foresight, and a steadfast commitment to safeguarding personal data as a fundamental right and a public good. In navigating this complex landscape, the IMF’s primer offers both a compass and a call to action.