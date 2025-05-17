Qatar and ILO Sign $2M Deal to Advance Decent Work and Build Crisis Resilience

In a significant step towards strengthening global labor resilience and development cooperation, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have entered into a strategic USD 2 million agreement. Signed on May 16, 2025, in Geneva, this pact enhances the ILO’s Regular Budget Supplementary Account (RBSA), a crucial funding mechanism that allows the organization to swiftly respond to global labor crises and development challenges.

The signing ceremony, held at the ILO headquarters, was graced by Fahad Bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, Director-General of QFFD, and Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO. The event also witnessed the presence of His Highness Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of QFFD, symbolizing Qatar’s high-level commitment to global sustainable development and labor equity.

A Strategic Milestone in South-South Cooperation

This agreement marks a critical milestone as Qatar becomes only the second emerging donor—following Brazil—to contribute to the RBSA since its creation. It emphasizes Qatar’s rising influence and strategic engagement as a development partner committed to advancing global labor standards, particularly in crisis-affected and low-income nations.

The RBSA provides the ILO with the flexibility to channel funds into areas with the most urgent need, from rebuilding labor markets in conflict and post-conflict zones to promoting green economies, gender equality, youth employment, and inclusive growth. The fund also ensures that the ILO can respond nimbly to emerging global labor issues without the delays associated with earmarked funding.

Supporting ILO Priorities for 2024–2025

QFFD’s contribution directly aligns with the ILO’s 2024–2025 Programme and Budget, which places strong emphasis on creating decent jobs, strengthening social protection systems, and enhancing labor rights in vulnerable regions. Through this agreement, the ILO gains enhanced capacity to implement timely, high-impact interventions in countries that face economic instability, environmental risks, and social fragility.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, the ILO’s Director-General, remarked during the ceremony, “This agreement represents a shared vision for a fairer, more inclusive global labor market. Qatar’s leadership in supporting flexible, fast-response funding mechanisms like the RBSA is an example of how emerging partners can drive sustainable change.”

Expanding Areas of Collaboration

Beyond the immediate financial support, the partnership signals the beginning of deeper cooperation in various critical areas of labor and development. The QFFD and ILO have outlined plans for:

Technical Peer Exchanges: Facilitating knowledge-sharing among countries in the Horn of Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Arab States—including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members—on employment, labor migration, and workforce innovation.

Joint Projects in Fragile Contexts: Co-developing employment and skills training programs tailored for fragile and conflict-affected settings, aimed at increasing resilience and economic participation.

Knowledge Platforms and Events: Actively contributing to global labor dialogues and forums, including the upcoming World Summit for Social Development set to take place in Doha. The partnership will also leverage the ILO’s International Training Centre in Turin to boost international training efforts in labor development and social policy.

Advancing a New Development Paradigm

This landmark agreement demonstrates how targeted funding and strategic partnerships can help build resilient, inclusive labor markets globally. By prioritizing innovation, capacity-building, and evidence-based programming, both institutions aim to generate measurable, long-term impact that supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth.

As Qatar continues to expand its footprint in global development and humanitarian action, this partnership with the ILO stands as a testament to its evolving role as not just a donor, but a thought leader and proactive agent for social justice and economic inclusion.