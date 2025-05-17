Ghana’s Agriculture and Employment Policies Reviewed in JobAgri Workshop

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD), hosted a one-day policy workshop in Ghana to present the findings of a comprehensive policy mapping study. Conducted under the JobAgri Ghana project, the study analyzed the evolution and current landscape of agriculture and employment-related policies, highlighting significant overlaps, gaps, and opportunities for improved coherence.

A Multi-Stakeholder Forum for Informed Policymaking

The workshop convened 21 key stakeholders from several major national institutions, including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ghana Employers Association (GEA), Farmers Organisation Network Ghana (FONG), and the National Youth Authority (NYA). These representatives, all members of the Multi-Stakeholder Forum (MSF)—a central body within the JobAgri initiative—were instrumental in validating the survey’s findings and enriching the discussion with practical perspectives from the ground.

The MSF was designed to serve as a collaborative platform for actors across the agri-food system and employment sectors, facilitating cross-sectoral dialogue and integrated policy planning. The workshop's purpose was not only to review past policies but to create a space for joint reflection on how Ghana can build a more inclusive, coherent and impact-driven policy environment.

Key Findings from the JobAgri Policy Mapping Study

Presenting the highlights of the policy mapping study, John Adraki, National Project Coordinator of JobAgri Ghana, emphasized the depth of the research, which involved reviewing policy documents, regulations, laws, and institutional programs relevant to agricultural and employment development in Ghana.

According to Adraki, the exercise revealed:

Gaps in conceptual coherence between agricultural and employment policies;

Weak integration of labour issues in agricultural frameworks;

Limited involvement of stakeholders, especially youth groups, private sector actors, and civil society organizations;

Insufficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms;

Gender disparities, particularly the marginalization of rural women in agricultural planning and job creation schemes.

Evidence-Based Recommendations for Policy Improvement

To tackle these deficiencies, the study proposed a range of forward-looking and actionable recommendations, including:

Defining job creation targets more clearly and integrating labour rights explicitly into agricultural policies. Formalizing stakeholder participation, particularly involving youth bodies, private sector players, and CSOs in policy design and review processes. Strengthening agricultural education and research institutions to foster innovation and skills development aligned with market needs. Mainstreaming gender empowerment strategies, ensuring that rural women’s participation is embedded across the policy spectrum, from planning to implementation.

Adraki underscored that the study’s outcomes were preliminary and encouraged ongoing dialogue. “We are at the beginning of a process. Our next steps include going back to our partners—CIRAD, ILO, FAO—and the MSF to consolidate these findings and translate them into implementable strategies.”

The Role of JobAgri in Policy Synergy and Labour Outcomes

Grace Gondwe, Technical Officer at the ILO, took the opportunity to elaborate on the unique value of the JobAgri methodology in supporting policy coherence. According to Gondwe, integrated policies are critical for ensuring not only decent work creation in rural areas but also enhanced agricultural productivity, which remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

She noted that the project’s framework encourages governments and stakeholders to break silos between economic, social, and agricultural policy domains—allowing for mutually reinforcing strategies that address both structural unemployment and food security challenges.

Stakeholder Reflections: From Policy to Practice

During breakout discussions, MSF members emphasized the urgent need for synchronized policy cycles, where formulation, implementation, and evaluation are not fragmented processes but parts of a continuous loop. Several participants expressed that their prior experiences revealed frequent misalignments, where policy intentions were diluted or distorted during execution.

Additionally, stakeholders advocated for inclusive policy consultations—especially in rural communities where policy impacts are most deeply felt but voices are often least heard. The consensus was clear: bottom-up feedback loops are essential for policies that are both effective and equitable.

A Path Forward for Coherent and Inclusive Policy Ecosystems

As Ghana continues its efforts toward agricultural transformation and employment generation, initiatives like JobAgri offer a promising roadmap. The workshop concluded with a strong commitment to maintain the MSF as a dynamic space for ongoing collaboration, and to ensure that the lessons from the policy mapping exercise are not merely academic, but translated into real-world improvements in the livelihoods of Ghanaian farmers and workers.

The next phase will involve deeper engagement with consultants and government institutions to refine the proposed strategies and begin designing cohesive, inclusive and gender-sensitive policy frameworks—bringing Ghana one step closer to aligning its agricultural and employment goals for the benefit of all.

Tags: