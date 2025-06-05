Korea Donates 10,000 Tons of Rice to Aid 480,000 in Southern Madagascar

In a vital show of international solidarity, the World Food Programme (WFP) has lauded the Republic of Korea for its donation of 10,000 metric tons of rice—valued at US$12.5 million—to support urgent food and nutrition needs in southern Madagascar. This major humanitarian gesture will benefit an estimated 480,000 vulnerable individuals, including children and families hit hard by repeated climate shocks and persistent food insecurity.

The aid package, announced in early June 2025, is one of Korea’s largest food assistance contributions to Madagascar to date. It arrives as the region braces for the 2025–2026 lean season, a time between harvests when families often exhaust their food supplies, leaving millions exposed to hunger.

Impact and Reach of the Contribution

The rice shipment will serve two key humanitarian purposes:

Food Relief for Families Beginning October 2025, WFP will deliver food assistance to 290,000 people for a six-month period. The beneficiaries—residing in the Anosy, Androy, Atsimo Andrefana, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions—are among the hardest-hit by recurring droughts and economic strain. School Feeding for Children A further 190,000 children enrolled in 586 primary schools will benefit from daily hot meals from September 2025 to June 2026. This initiative aims not only to improve child nutrition but also to enhance school attendance, retention, and academic performance.

“This contribution comes at a critical time for communities facing food insecurity,” said Tania Goossens, WFP Representative in Madagascar. “Thanks to the Republic of Korea’s commitment, vulnerable households will be able to overcome the lean season and thousands of children will receive hot meals in school. We sincerely thank the Republic of Korea for their ongoing support and long-standing partnership in Madagascar.”

Addressing Worsening Climate Impacts

Madagascar’s southern and southeastern regions are enduring a prolonged humanitarian crisis, with 1.3 million people currently food insecure due to erratic rainfall, droughts, and other climate-induced disruptions. Many communities rely on subsistence farming, which has been devastated by failed harvests and water scarcity.

The rice donation arrives as a lifeline during this precarious period, allowing WFP to stabilize household food access and reduce reliance on negative coping strategies, such as reducing meals or pulling children out of school.

Korean Commitment to Global Solidarity

Speaking on behalf of the Korean government, Ambassador Park Ji-Hyun underscored Seoul’s deepening commitment to global humanitarian partnerships:

“This donation reaffirms the Republic of Korea's solidarity with the Malagasy people, particularly the most vulnerable children and families in the South affected by climate shocks. We are demonstrating our commitment to collaborating with the Malagasy government, through WFP, in responding to food emergencies and strengthening the school feeding programme.”

This donation is not an isolated act. Since 2019, the Republic of Korea has provided a total of US$30.5 million in support of WFP operations across Madagascar through multiple funding channels. These include food aid, resilience programming, and support for climate adaptation initiatives. This long-standing collaboration reflects Korea’s rising role as a humanitarian leader on the global stage.

WFP's Broader Humanitarian Role in Madagascar

The World Food Programme has maintained an extensive presence in Madagascar for decades, addressing chronic food insecurity and supporting long-term resilience-building initiatives. WFP’s approach includes:

Emergency food assistance

School feeding programmes

Nutrition support for children and pregnant women

Cash-for-work and livelihood restoration

Climate-resilient agricultural practices

With Korea’s latest support, WFP is better positioned to bridge the gap between humanitarian response and sustainable development, helping Madagascar build stronger local systems to withstand future crises.

This donation not only underscores the Republic of Korea’s strategic humanitarian diplomacy but also reinforces the importance of global partnerships in tackling hunger and malnutrition. As climate change continues to exacerbate humanitarian needs across Africa, such meaningful contributions offer a path toward resilience, dignity, and hope for vulnerable populations.