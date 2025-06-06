UN Experts Urge Belarus to End Crackdown on Independent Trade Unions

A coalition of United Nations independent human rights experts has issued a forceful statement condemning the continued repression of independent trade unionists in Belarus. The experts are calling on the Belarusian government to uphold international human rights obligations, specifically those protecting the freedom of association in labour relations, and to cooperate fully with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This comes amid an intensifying crackdown that has seen independent unions dissolved, criminalized, and their members imprisoned or exiled—prompting global concern and intensified scrutiny from international labour and human rights bodies.

Erosion of Labour Rights and Human Freedoms

Since at least 2020, Belarus has escalated its repression of independent trade unions. UN experts highlighted numerous human rights violations, including:

Forced liquidation of independent trade unions

Designation of unions as extremist organizations

Arrests and imprisonment of trade union leaders on charges linked to extremism and national security

Confiscation of union assets

Criminal prosecution in absentia for those forced into exile

“Belarus must end the repression of independent trade unionists, who are also recognised as human rights defenders,” the experts stated. “All trade union leaders and members imprisoned for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association must be released immediately.”

A History of Violations Under International Labour Law

The concerns about Belarus are not new. As far back as 2004, the ILO launched a Commission of Inquiry to examine violations of the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention (No. 87) and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (No. 98). That commission confirmed serious and systemic breaches.

The situation escalated dramatically after the 2020 political unrest, during which Belarusian authorities launched what the UN experts call a massive crackdown on civic space and dissent. In response, the International Labour Conference invoked Article 33 of the ILO Constitution—a rare mechanism triggered only once before in the ILO’s century-long history. This provision allows the Conference to take exceptional measures against member states that fail to implement recommendations of a Commission of Inquiry.

Urgent Recommendations from UN Experts

The UN experts urged the Belarusian government to implement the ILO’s recommendations and re-engage with the international labour framework. Among their calls:

Accept an international humanitarian mission to assess the health and well-being of detained trade unionists

Permit visits by independent doctors to ensure adequate medical care in prisons

Allow an ILO tripartite mission to meet with imprisoned union activists and human rights defenders

Reinstate freedom of association, allowing workers to freely establish and join trade unions of their choice

The experts stated: “Freedom of association in labour relations is currently absent in Belarus. Workers do not have the right to choose whether to join or establish trade unions, nor are they properly represented in collective bargaining agreements.”

A Single Dominant Union and Climate of Fear

The experts noted that the only remaining national trade union body, the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, lacks the independence necessary to credibly represent worker interests. According to the 2024 report to the Human Rights Council by the former Special Rapporteur on Belarus, this organization functions effectively as an arm of the state, further entrenching authoritarian control over labour relations.

Additionally, the UN experts cited ongoing restrictions on civic space, widespread surveillance, and a permanent climate of fear, all of which make it nearly impossible for independent organizing to take place.

International Response and Next Steps

The UN experts confirmed that they remain in contact with the Belarusian government on these matters and will continue to monitor and report on developments. They are urging the international community, particularly bodies such as the Human Rights Council, the ILO Governing Body, and regional organizations, to intensify pressure on Belarus until fundamental freedoms are restored.

The repression of independent trade unions in Belarus represents one of the most pressing labour rights crises in Europe today. As international institutions rally in support of workers' freedoms and civil society, the Belarusian government faces growing condemnation for undermining basic human rights. Whether the government will engage meaningfully with international bodies or continue its hardline stance remains to be seen.