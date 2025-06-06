ILO Trains Lebanese Contractors to Build Green, Inclusive, and Decent Work Projects

As part of its ongoing commitment to promote decent work, inclusive development, and climate-resilient infrastructure, the International Labour Organization (ILO) recently conducted a large-scale training session for Lebanese contractors under its flagship Employment Intensive Infrastructure Programme (EIIP). Funded by the German Government through the KfW Development Bank, the initiative emphasizes sustainable, labour-based construction methods and inclusive employment strategies that contribute to Lebanon’s recovery and long-term resilience.

Held on 16 May 2025, the training convened more than 60 companies and 90 professionals from across Lebanon. Participants gained essential technical and practical knowledge aligned with the ILO’s core principles, including the promotion of decent employment, the use of local resource-based technology (LRBT), and the integration of green practices into infrastructure development.

Mandatory Training to Ensure Standards and Fair Access

This comprehensive training is a mandatory annual prerequisite for contractors who wish to participate in future EIIP tenders. The approach ensures that all bidders are equally informed, aligned with the programme’s objectives, and equipped to deliver infrastructure works that generate employment, protect the environment, and uphold safety and inclusion standards.

The day-long session included a series of interactive technical workshops, equipping contractors with practical tools and guidelines necessary to implement labour-intensive projects in line with ILO methodologies.

Technical Capacity Building: LRBT, Planning, and Budgeting

The training opened with a detailed introduction to the EIIP’s vision and strategic objectives, followed by a session on contract management, covering key responsibilities, compliance requirements, and administrative procedures under the EIIP framework.

A core component of the training focused on Local Resource-Based Technology (LRBT)—a proven methodology that prioritizes the use of locally available materials, tools, and labour. The session explored how LRBT can be effectively adapted to various infrastructure projects, from rural roads to community facilities, while also highlighting its limitations in different terrain and climatic conditions.

Additional modules included:

Calculating task rates and understanding labour productivity benchmarks

Designing incentive schemes to motivate and retain local workers

Developing accurate Bills of Quantities (BoQs)

Conducting Unit Rate Analyses for labour-intensive works

These technical exercises aimed to improve project planning and budgeting, two essential skills for efficient contract execution and resource management.

Promoting Decent Work, Safety, and Inclusion

Reinforcing the ILO’s mission to uphold labour rights, the training included sessions on:

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH)

Gender and disability inclusion in public infrastructure works

Monitoring decent work conditions and ensuring fair recruitment practices

These sessions emphasized the importance of creating equitable and safe job opportunities for all, especially for women and persons with disabilities, often underrepresented in public works initiatives.

Green Infrastructure: Linking Development with Climate Resilience

A highlight of the training was a dedicated session led by the Lebanon Reforestation Initiative (LRI) and Green Plan, introducing contractors to the integration of green components into infrastructure projects. Topics covered included:

Reforestation and agroforestry practices

Soil and water conservation techniques

Designing agricultural infrastructure with environmental co-benefits

This session stressed the dual goal of building infrastructure while promoting climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration, aligning the EIIP with broader sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“Our aim is to ensure infrastructure projects not only generate jobs but also protect the environment and strengthen communities,” said an LRI representative during the session.

Workforce Planning and Local Engagement

The final part of the training covered labour recruitment processes, including best practices for hiring local workers, developing comprehensive work plans, and managing teams on the ground. An open discussion provided space for participants to share their field experiences and raise implementation-related questions.

“While attending this training does not guarantee contract awards, it ensures that all contractors are equally prepared and aligned with our shared goals,” said an ILO official overseeing the session.

Long-Term Impact and Programme Outlook

The ILO EIIP in Lebanon continues to play a pivotal role in inclusive economic recovery, especially amid ongoing socio-economic challenges. Through technical training, the programme strengthens the capacity of national contractors, enabling them to deliver employment-intensive infrastructure projects that not only rebuild physical assets but also promote social cohesion and environmental sustainability.

By prioritizing local labour, environmental stewardship, and decent working conditions, the EIIP sets a strong example of how infrastructure development can serve as a driver for dignified employment and community empowerment.