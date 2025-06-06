Money Smart Week South Africa 2025 Launches Drive for Financial Literacy

South Africa’s flagship financial education campaign, Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), returns for its seventh edition with a national call to action for organisations, communities, and individuals to participate in the 2025 campaign. Running from 25 to 31 August 2025, this year’s theme, “Smart Money: Financial Foundations for a Resilient Future,” underscores the importance of practical money management skills in building long-term economic resilience for South Africans.

Building on the success of MSWSA 2024, which mobilised 75 partner organisations and reached thousands through a mix of in-person and digital events, MSWSA 2025 aims to deepen its impact by expanding reach, inclusion, and effectiveness. The campaign continues to be championed by the National Treasury, alongside numerous partners from the public and private sectors.

A National Platform for Financial Literacy

MSWSA is a multi-stakeholder initiative designed to raise awareness and promote financial education among South Africans of all ages, across urban and rural communities. From budgeting and savings to understanding credit, insurance, and investing, the initiative empowers individuals and families with the tools to make informed financial decisions.

“Now in its seventh year, MSWSA has grown into a national platform for advancing financial literacy through collaboration, innovation and inclusivity,” the National Treasury noted in a recent statement.

By fostering financial education as a collective social responsibility, the campaign aims to ensure that financial literacy becomes a cornerstone of economic inclusion and resilience.

Open Call for Participation

Participation in MSWSA 2025 is open to all, including:

Academic institutions

Employers

Government departments and agencies

Regulatory bodies

Financial service providers

NGOs and public benefit organisations

Community-based groups and individuals

Organisations and individuals are encouraged to host their own financial education events and activities, which may include:

In-person workshops, seminars, and presentations

Interactive community activations and exhibitions

Online webinars and digital learning content

Radio and television discussions

Broadcast and social media campaigns

The activities should cater to various audiences, including schoolchildren, university students, small business owners, workers, pensioners, and marginalised groups—ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey to financial literacy.

Upcoming Pre-Campaign Info Session

To assist potential participants in preparing impactful contributions, a pre-campaign information session will be held on 25 June 2025. The session will provide:

Guidelines on participation

Campaign toolkits and branding resources

Activity planning assistance

Case studies from previous years

Opportunities for collaboration and sponsorship

Further details on how to register for this session will be made available soon.

Join the Money Smart Movement

The organisers are also encouraging the public to stay engaged with MSWSA through multiple online platforms:

Website: www.mswsa.co.za

Email: info@mswsa.co.za

LinkedIn: Money Smart Week South Africa

Facebook: Money Smart Week South Africa

Instagram: @money_smart_week_sa

X (Twitter): @MSW_SA

YouTube: Money Smart Week South Africa

By following and using the campaign hashtag #MSWSA, participants can share stories, promote activities, and showcase the impact of their events.

Towards a Financially Empowered South Africa

In a country grappling with high debt levels, poor savings rates, and widespread economic inequality, initiatives like MSWSA play a pivotal role in shifting the national mindset around money. The 2025 campaign aligns with broader efforts by the government and stakeholders to promote economic empowerment, responsible financial behaviour, and inclusive growth.

Through accessible, engaging, and locally relevant content and activities, MSWSA 2025 aspires to ignite a financial revolution—where every South African, regardless of background, can build a secure financial future for themselves and their families.