Kenya Airways Becomes First to Adopt IATA’s New I-ASC Light Safety Tool

In a landmark step toward strengthening aviation safety culture, Kenya Airways has become the first airline globally to adopt the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) new Aviation Safety Culture Survey (I-ASC) Light. This pioneering move demonstrates Kenya Airways’ unwavering commitment to enhancing safety performance through structured, data-driven safety culture improvements.

The announcement was made by IATA this week, recognizing Kenya Airways’ role as a trailblazer in the industry-wide implementation of I-ASC Light, a new digital module designed to help airlines assess and improve their internal safety culture with precision and efficiency.

I-ASC Light: A Next-Generation Safety Culture Assessment Tool

The I-ASC Light tool is an automated, accessible safety culture survey platform that enables airlines to gather detailed quantitative and qualitative data on their safety environment. It evaluates nine critical safety culture drivers, including leadership, communication, learning culture, and just culture, among others.

By analyzing these drivers across various functions and organizational levels, I-ASC Light offers a clear snapshot of the airline’s safety culture strengths and areas for improvement. The results are accompanied by expert analysis and tailored recommendations, helping leadership teams take decisive action to foster a more robust safety culture.

This modular version builds on IATA’s original I-ASC, but is streamlined for wider accessibility, enabling more airlines to integrate it into their safety frameworks.

Kenya Airways: A Safety Trailblazer in Africa and Beyond

Kenya Airways’ early adoption of I-ASC Light cements its status as a leader in aviation safety innovation, particularly within the African continent. The airline’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, emphasized that safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a core value embedded into the airline’s DNA.

“Safety is our priority. It is ingrained in everything we do and is fostered through a culture of continuous improvement. This is where I-ASC Light is such a valuable tool,” Kilavuka said.

He explained that the airline conducted the I-ASC Light survey and used the results to identify targeted areas for enhancement, helping improve internal processes and boost trust among employees. The results were shared during World Safety Day in April, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability.

As part of that effort, each member of the senior management team signed personalized safety charters, committing to the safety principles outlined in the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, which Kenya Airways officially signed in 2024.

The IATA Safety Leadership Charter: A Framework for Industry-Wide Culture Shift

The IATA Safety Leadership Charter, signed by over 150 airlines, outlines key principles to promote a strong and positive safety culture across the aviation industry. Signatories commit to:

Leading by example

Encouraging open and honest reporting

Promoting continuous learning and feedback

Prioritizing trust, accountability, and engagement

Through its adoption of I-ASC Light, Kenya Airways is translating those commitments into measurable action—an example that IATA says will inspire others across the industry.

“The accessibility of I-ASC Light helps airline management teams quickly identify where they should focus in fostering a robust safety culture,” said Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

“As the global pioneer in using the new version of I-ASC, Kenya Airways is enabling concrete actions to meet their commitment to the IATA Safety Leadership Charter and to build a stronger safety culture across the airline.”

A Model for Global Safety Improvement

The aviation industry has long recognized that organizational culture is a key determinant of safety performance. While advanced technologies and protocols reduce mechanical risks, human and organizational factors remain critical—making tools like I-ASC Light indispensable in today’s complex air travel ecosystem.

Kenya Airways’ leadership in deploying I-ASC Light is expected to have ripple effects across Africa’s aviation sector and beyond, encouraging more airlines to adopt similar practices and raise their safety culture benchmarks.

As safety threats evolve and the industry continues to recover from the challenges of recent years, initiatives like I-ASC Light offer a scalable, actionable pathway for airlines to protect passengers, employees, and operations through a proactive and empowered safety culture.

Tags: