UNESCO Removes 3 Sites from World Heritage in Danger List After Major Progress

In a landmark decision hailed as a triumph for global heritage conservation, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, convening in Paris, has announced the removal of three prominent cultural and natural sites—from Madagascar, Egypt, and Libya—from the List of World Heritage in Danger. This historic move underscores the successful collaboration between national governments, local communities, and UNESCO to restore and protect irreplaceable global treasures.

The sites—Rainforests of the Atsinanana (Madagascar), Abu Mena (Egypt), and the Old Town of Ghadamès (Libya)—were originally placed on the endangered list due to significant environmental threats, conflict, and degradation. Following years of intensive conservation work and international support, these locations have now achieved stability and resilience, earning them renewed recognition on the World Heritage List without the "in danger" designation.

1. Rainforests of the Atsinanana (Madagascar)

Listed as World Heritage: 2007 Added to Endangered List: 2010 Removed in: 2025

The Rainforests of the Atsinanana, a lush expanse on Madagascar’s eastern escarpment, are vital for preserving the island’s unique biodiversity—home to critically endangered species such as lemurs. The site faced rampant illegal logging, deforestation, and precious wood trafficking, leading to its inclusion on the danger list in 2010.

With support from UNESCO and global donors, Madagascar implemented an ambitious conservation action plan that included:

Control of ebony and rosewood felling

Satellite-based forest surveillance

On-the-ground patrols

Community engagement and awareness programs

Results have been impressive:

63% of previously lost forest cover has been restored

Illegal logging has been halted

Lemur poaching has dropped to a 10-year low

This successful turnaround marks a new chapter for Madagascar in global conservation leadership.

2. Abu Mena (Egypt)

Listed as World Heritage: 1979 Added to Endangered List: 2001 Removed in: 2025

Once one of early Christianity’s most significant pilgrimage centers, Abu Mena near Alexandria suffered major structural risks due to rising groundwater levels caused by modern agricultural irrigation. This resulted in the collapse of ancient structures and the site’s endangered status in 2001.

Egypt’s government, with UNESCO’s technical assistance, embarked on a multipronged approach:

A solar-powered drainage system installed in 2021, drastically lowered groundwater levels

Stabilization of structural ruins using geo-engineering methods

Creation of a new conservation plan in 2024, supported by the World Heritage Fund

Local community participation in preservation efforts

These efforts have successfully stabilized the site, enabling its removal from the danger list and restoring its historical and spiritual significance.

3. Old Town of Ghadamès (Libya)

Listed as World Heritage: 1986 Added to Endangered List: 2016 Removed in: 2025

Nicknamed the “Pearl of the Desert,” the Old Town of Ghadamès lies at the heart of the Sahara and has long been a crossroads for Mediterranean and African cultures. Armed conflict, wildfires, and flooding put this historic city at risk, prompting UNESCO to declare it endangered in 2016.

Despite national turmoil, local authorities, in partnership with international agencies and NGOs, launched a robust restoration and capacity-building program:

Restoration of historic mud-brick homes, traditional pipelines, and community infrastructure

Development of a risk management and disaster prevention plan

Skill-building workshops for youth and artisans to preserve traditional techniques

Strengthening of local governance structures

This grassroots-led revival showcases the resilience of Libyan heritage even amid adversity.

What is the List of World Heritage in Danger?

The List of World Heritage in Danger is a vital mechanism by UNESCO to:

Alert the global community to urgent threats

Mobilize technical, political, and financial support

Encourage action to prevent irreversible loss of heritage

Provide prioritized assistance to affected sites

UNESCO's strategy has proven highly effective in catalyzing both emergency and long-term responses. Since 2021, three other African sites—in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Senegal—have also been removed from the danger list.

A Model for Global Conservation

UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay praised the decision as a reflection of “the extraordinary results that can be achieved when international cooperation meets national determination.”

These success stories serve as models for heritage protection worldwide, reinforcing the importance of inclusive, science-based, and locally supported preservation strategies in an age of escalating climate and conflict threats.

The 2025 removals reaffirm the role of UNESCO World Heritage designation not only as an honor but as a call to stewardship—a shared responsibility to protect humanity’s most precious cultural and natural landmarks.