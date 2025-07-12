Rohingya Refugee Crisis Deepens in Bangladesh Amidst Escalating Needs, Funding Shortfall

The humanitarian crisis surrounding the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh has reached a new tipping point, as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and partner organizations warn of a looming collapse of critical services due to a severe funding shortfall. Over the past 18 months, more than 150,000 new Rohingya refugees have crossed into Cox’s Bazar, fleeing renewed persecution and escalating conflict in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

This represents the largest influx of Rohingya refugees since the 2017 exodus, when approximately 750,000 people sought safety in Bangladesh following a brutal military crackdown that drew global condemnation and accusations of ethnic cleansing.

A Growing Humanitarian Burden on Cox’s Bazar

Cox’s Bazar, already home to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, has become one of the world’s most densely populated refugee settings. The 24-square-kilometre camp area now shelters more than 1.1 million refugees, further straining local resources and infrastructure.

Among the newly arrived refugees, over 121,000 have been biometrically registered by the end of June. The vast majority are women and children, many of whom arrived traumatized, malnourished, or in need of urgent medical care. Thousands more remain unregistered, living informally within overcrowded shelters and dependent entirely on the solidarity of fellow refugees.

“The new arrivals are overwhelming a humanitarian system already stretched thin,” said a UNHCR spokesperson. “We’re facing a perfect storm of growing needs and vanishing resources.”

Services at Risk: From Health to Food and Education

The scale and urgency of the crisis has been exacerbated by a global funding shortfall, placing every aspect of the response at risk:

Health services could be severely disrupted as early as September, leaving refugees without access to primary care or maternal health.

Cooking fuel (LPG) supplies are expected to run out by December, forcing refugees to rely on firewood—a practice that endangers forest resources and increases tensions with host communities.

Food assistance, the backbone of daily survival for most families, is projected to stop entirely by the end of the year without new funding.

Education for 230,000 children, including 63,000 newly arrived, may be discontinued, jeopardizing the future of an entire generation.

UNHCR and its partners stress that immediate funding is critical not just to expand services for new arrivals, but to prevent the deterioration of conditions for the entire Rohingya refugee population.

Rising Desperation and Dangerous Journeys

The strain of prolonged displacement, combined with service reductions and a lack of future prospects, has triggered a rise in desperation among refugees. Increasing numbers are resorting to perilous sea journeys, often via overcrowded boats, in an attempt to reach countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, or Thailand, where they hope to find safety and dignity.

Such journeys often end in tragedy. Many are intercepted, detained, or lost at sea. Smugglers and traffickers exploit the vulnerability of those willing to risk everything to escape worsening camp conditions.

“The cuts are not just numbers—they have human consequences,” said one aid worker. “Every suspended health service, every halted food ration, pushes families closer to the edge.”

Bangladesh’s Role: Generosity Under Pressure

The Government of Bangladesh, widely acknowledged for its generous hosting of Rohingya refugees for decades, continues to authorize emergency services for new arrivals in Cox’s Bazar despite closing its border with Myanmar. The Border Guard Bangladesh remains deployed along the frontier, and crossings are closely monitored.

Still, the scale of the new arrivals is testing national capacities. UNHCR and partners are advocating for more structured and humane access to asylum, especially as violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State continues to spiral, rendering safe return an impossibility in the near term.

A Call for Global Solidarity

The Rohingya crisis is no longer just a regional issue—it is a test of global resolve. Without fresh funding and renewed international engagement, vital services may soon cease, compounding the suffering of an already vulnerable population.

UNHCR has issued an urgent appeal to donor governments and international stakeholders to:

Ensure predictable and sustained funding to keep essential services running.

Support education and livelihood programs that provide refugees with dignity and opportunity.

Help expand reception capacity and services for new arrivals in Cox’s Bazar.

Strengthen protection frameworks to prevent human trafficking and safeguard asylum rights.

“Bangladesh cannot shoulder this burden alone,” said a UNHCR official. “Until there is peace and stability in Myanmar that allows for safe and voluntary returns, the world must not look away.”

The Road Ahead

With no end in sight to the conflict in Myanmar, the humanitarian situation in Cox’s Bazar and across the region will remain precarious. The Rohingya people—already one of the world’s most persecuted minorities—now face an even greater risk of being forgotten amid competing global crises.

UNHCR and humanitarian agencies remain committed to providing lifesaving support, but without immediate and substantial international backing, this fragile lifeline may soon unravel.