Smurf your voice: Global campaign urges everyone to speak up for a better future

Launched in June, the eight-week digital campaign draws on the enduring popularity of the beloved Smurfs to encourage young people – along with their parents and caregivers – to raise their voices on issues that matter to them.

The initiative is part of the UN’s ActNow effort for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to empower individuals, especially children, to speak out and take action in their communities.

Voices for change

Featuring Rihanna, Hannah Waddingham, Billie Lourd and Amy Sedaris – who voice various characters in an upcoming Smurfs film – the campaign includes vibrant public service announcements (PSAs) and colourful social media cards.

“The Smurfs know the importance of speaking up and speaking out because everyone, every child, has the right to be heard,” said Hannah Waddingham, who voices Jezebeth in the movie.

“The power to create change is already inside you. You just have to act,” added Billie Lourd (Worry Smurf).

Amy Sedaris (Jaunty) summed it up simply: “It’s easy if you follow the Smurfs’ blueprint. Small actions can add up to make a big difference.”

The videos, produced in multiple formats, direct viewers to a dedicated “Speak Up with the Smurfs” section on the ActNow platform, which offers child-friendly tools and resources.

Smurfing it up

To smurf things up a bit – campaign invites everyone to “smurf their voice” and help smurf a brighter future, one action at a time. Whether you’re five or fifty-five, there's always a way to smurf positive change.

In Smurf-speak, “smurf” can mean just about anything – noun, verb, or adjective – but the message here is clear: smurf your voice, smurf your rights, smurf the future.

UNICEF’s involvement centres on ensuring the message reaches children everywhere – and that they are equipped to participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their lives.

Global rollout

The campaign is being promoted across Paramount Global’s platforms – including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, streaming services like Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and the free-to-air network Net 10 in Australia.

Smurf-themed content will also light up Times Square in New York City and appear in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Content is available in over a dozen languages, including Arabic, French, Spanish, Hindi, Kiswahili, and Japanese, to ensure broad accessibility.

About the Smurfs

First introduced in 1958, the Smurfs are small blue fictional characters known for their teamwork, mischief, and unique way of speaking.

Generations of children (like this author and his little ones) have followed their adventures, and their continued appeal has made them ideal messengers for values like cooperation, kindness and now, global citizenship.

By rallying a new generation to speak up – or smurf up – the campaign hopes to inspire meaningful, lasting change for children (and adults) everywhere.