Africa-Asia Agrifood Dialogue in Hanoi to Drive Sustainable Transformation

In a landmark effort to combat hunger, malnutrition, and rural poverty, agriculture ministers and high-ranking policymakers from 14 African and 3 Asian nations are convening in Hanoi for the High-Level Inter-regional Knowledge Exchange on One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) Models, hosted by the Government of Viet Nam and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

This pivotal summit marks the first intercontinental policy dialogue aimed at reshaping agrifood systems through shared strategies and innovations, underscoring FAO’s Four Betters vision — Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life, leaving no one behind.

Bridging Continents: Africa and Asia Collaborate for Agrifood Solutions

Delegates from Bhutan, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tunisia, Viet Nam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have gathered to exchange insights and replicate success stories around sustainable value chains for special agricultural products (SAPs). These products, known for their geographical uniqueness and cultural significance, are the focus of FAO’s OCOP initiative launched in 2021.

FAO Assistant Director-General for Asia and the Pacific, Alue Dohong, emphasized the importance of this milestone event:

“This special event in Viet Nam offers a critical opportunity for Africa and Asia to learn from one another. Sharing knowledge, exchanging experiences, and building partnerships are vital to overcoming the common challenges we face.”

Echoing this sentiment, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO’s Assistant Director-General for Africa, noted:

“Our collective transformation in agriculture depends on collaborative innovation. OCOP provides a unified approach to make agrifood systems more inclusive, resilient, and climate-smart.”

Viet Nam’s Model: From Local Specialties to National Empowerment

Central to the summit is a deep dive into Viet Nam’s One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, a flagship rural development strategy launched in 2018. The program has rapidly elevated local incomes and created rural jobs by building sustainable, traceable value chains around traditional and specialty goods.

Through capacity building, market linkage development, product quality control, and branding support, OCOP in Viet Nam has become a blueprint for rural revitalization and small-scale enterprise growth. The program now inspires a global framework under FAO’s guidance for replication across the Global South.

FAO’s OCOP Implementation: Science, Innovation, and Inclusion

The event features detailed sessions on how OCOP is being adapted across Asia-Pacific with the support of leading science and innovation hubs. Key initiatives include:

Traceability Tools: Novel geospatial and environmental tools now allow SAPs to be traced from farm to fork, boosting credibility and market access for farmers.

Nutrition and Food Science: SAPs are being developed into nutritious products tailored for various demographics and dietary needs.

Market Intelligence Systems: These provide real-time insights and connect SAPs to regional and global markets, improving farmers’ decision-making and profits.

These technological innovations are designed to increase resilience, profitability, and sustainability of rural agricultural systems, while ensuring food security and environmental protection.

Common Challenges, Shared Solutions

Africa and Asia are home to the highest concentrations of global hunger and malnutrition, yet they also house rich biodiversity and agricultural heritage. The inter-regional dialogue recognizes that:

Both regions require climate-resilient agricultural solutions.

Smallholder farmers are central to food production and must be supported with infrastructure and finance.

Technological innovations and value chain strengthening are essential to inclusive rural growth.

Through this dialogue, participating nations aim to refine strategies that balance productivity with environmental sustainability, while uplifting vulnerable rural populations.

Strengthening FAO–Viet Nam Ties and South–South Cooperation

The Hanoi event also symbolizes the expanding partnership between FAO and Viet Nam, further reinforced by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2025 during FAO Director-General QU Dongyu’s visit. This agreement promotes South–South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) by enabling countries to share experiences, technical expertise, and best practices.

The summit is a culmination of this collaboration and FAO’s commitment to enabling South-led development solutions, proving that innovation can emerge from any region and benefit all.

Looking Ahead: Scaling OCOP Across Continents

Following the summit, participating countries will integrate lessons learned into their national policies. The hope is to scale OCOP models across Africa, tailored to regional contexts, to transform food systems into engines of economic growth, nutrition improvement, and rural empowerment.

This historic event reaffirms a growing truth: when developing nations share strategies and innovations, they build stronger, more sovereign agricultural systems that honor culture, empower communities, and deliver lasting food security.