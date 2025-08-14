Islamabad Launches Revised Healthcare Standards to Protect Workers, Improve Care

Health facilities across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will now operate under strengthened regulations aimed at safeguarding healthcare workers and enhancing patient care, following the launch of the revised Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA). Developed with technical support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the ILO–Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)–World Health Organization (WHO) Working for Health Programme, these updated standards are set to become a model for reforms across Pakistan.

Aligning with International Labour Standards

The revised MSDS have been designed in accordance with core international labour instruments, including ILO Conventions No. 155 (Occupational Safety and Health), No. 187 (Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health), and No. 190 (Violence and Harassment). By integrating these principles into hospital operations, the new guidelines aim to ensure that workplace safety, dignity, and fairness are embedded in the delivery of health services.

Key Improvements for Workers and Patients

The updated standards require healthcare facilities to:

Conduct systematic risk assessments to identify and mitigate workplace hazards.

Establish strong protections against violence and harassment, with a special focus on safeguarding female staff.

Improve working conditions to retain skilled health professionals and reduce turnover.

Enhance infection prevention and control measures to combat hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance.

Standardize patient care procedures to ensure consistent, safe, and timely treatment.

These measures are not only aimed at improving patient outcomes but also at creating a healthier, fairer work environment for healthcare professionals—recognizing that the quality of care is intrinsically linked to the safety and well-being of those who provide it.

From Regulation to Facilitation

IHRA Chairman Dr. Muhammad Riaz Shahbaz Janjua highlighted that the Authority is moving away from a policing mindset toward a facilitation and partnership approach. This inclusive process involved consultations with government ministries, hospital administrators, and healthcare workers, ensuring the revised standards are both practical and credible.

National and Provincial Impact

While the initial implementation is focused on Islamabad, the MSDS will serve as a blueprint for wider adoption, with immediate plans to roll out the framework in Punjab and eventually across all provinces. The ultimate goal is to harmonize healthcare standards nationwide, bridging quality gaps between primary, secondary, and tertiary care.

Stakeholder Endorsements

At the launch event — attended by senior government officials, representatives from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, the Health Services Academy, and hospital management teams — leaders underscored the significance of the reforms:

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Minister of State for National Health Services, stressed the importance of infection control and ending unsafe practices, pledging full government support to make Islamabad a “model healthy city for all.”

Geir Tonstol, ILO Country Director for Pakistan, reiterated that occupational safety and health is a fundamental right at work, emphasizing that a resilient healthcare system must protect both its workers and its patients.

Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Dean and Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, commended the collaboration between IHRA and ILO, noting that the revised MSDS will integrate standards across all levels of care and reduce systemic delays.

Commitment to Ongoing Support

The launch concluded with a joint pledge from IHRA, the ILO, and government ministries to oversee effective implementation. IHRA will monitor compliance, while the ILO will continue to provide technical assistance, capacity building, and awareness campaigns to ensure that the reforms translate into tangible improvements on the ground.

By aligning with global best practices and prioritizing both patient safety and worker welfare, the revised MSDS mark a significant step toward building a resilient, equitable, and high-performing healthcare system in Pakistan.