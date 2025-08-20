ILO Welcomes Malaysia’s First Business and Human Rights Action Plan (2025–2030)

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has welcomed Malaysia’s launch of its first-ever National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR), a landmark policy that strengthens the country’s commitment to responsible business practices, protection of workers, and alignment with international human rights standards.

The NAPBHR, launched on 12 August 2025, marks a historic step in Malaysia’s journey to balance economic growth with respect for human rights, covering the period 2025–2030. It is designed in line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) and integrates global best practices such as the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct and the ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration).

Labour at the Core of Responsible Business

One of the defining features of the new NAPBHR is the inclusion of a dedicated labour pillar. This section highlights Malaysia’s intent to uphold international labour standards and address a wide range of workplace issues, including:

Elimination of forced labour .

Non-discrimination and equal opportunity in employment.

Ensuring fair wages and decent working conditions.

Strengthening freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining .

Expanding social dialogue between employers, workers, and government institutions.

ILO Director Xiaoyan Qian, who heads the Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific, underscored the importance of this commitment:

“The inclusion of a labour pillar in the national action plan reflects Malaysia’s strong commitment to international labour standards and their effective application.”

Tackling Forced Labour and Promoting Fair Recruitment

Malaysia’s NAPBHR gives special attention to eradicating forced labour by 2030, in line with the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29) and its 2014 Protocol (P029). It also promotes the adoption of fair recruitment practices, responding to global market demands for transparency and ethical labour practices.

This is particularly relevant as Malaysia plays a central role in regional supply chains, where issues of migrant labour exploitation and poor recruitment practices have drawn international scrutiny. By aligning with ILO’s General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment, Malaysia aims to improve both worker protections and global confidence in its industries.

ILO’s Role in Supporting Malaysia

The ILO has been actively engaged in Malaysia for decades and played a key role in shaping the NAPBHR. Its support included:

Consultations and technical advice for government, employers, and workers.

Capacity building for national stakeholders to effectively integrate labour standards into the plan.

Promoting awareness of international labour standards and responsible business conduct through projects like the “Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia” (RVC-II) initiative, funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

In February 2025, the ILO worked with Malaysian stakeholders to draft a national roadmap on responsible business conduct, ensuring synergies with the NAPBHR and international frameworks such as the UNGPs and the MNE Declaration.

Shared Responsibility for Implementation

Officials stressed that the success of the NAPBHR will depend on sustained collaboration across government, business, and civil society.

Datuk Zamri Bin Misman, Director General of the Legal Affairs Division at the Prime Minister’s Department, stated:

“Moving forward, the success of the NAPBHR will rely on continued collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders.”

The ILO reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), employers’ organizations, and trade unions to ensure that the labour pillar of the plan translates into concrete action and tangible improvements for workers.

Malaysia’s Broader Commitments to Labour Standards

Malaysia has been a member of the ILO since 1957 and has ratified 19 ILO Conventions and one Protocol, with 15 conventions currently in force. These cover core labour rights such as freedom of association, forced labour, discrimination, and child labour.

By launching its first NAPBHR, Malaysia is reinforcing its reputation as a regional leader in aligning economic policy with human rights principles. The plan also responds to rising global expectations for businesses to demonstrate ethical conduct, environmental responsibility, and respect for workers’ rights.

Looking Ahead: Towards Decent Work and Responsible Growth

The NAPBHR is not just a governance document—it is a roadmap to ensure that economic development in Malaysia goes hand-in-hand with dignity, fairness, and justice in the workplace. With implementation set to run until 2030, the initiative will be a test of Malaysia’s ability to integrate decent work, human rights, and sustainable business practices into its national development strategy.

If effectively implemented, the plan could serve as a regional model for how governments can strengthen corporate accountability, protect vulnerable workers, and foster inclusive growth in line with international standards.