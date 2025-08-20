Mozambique Youth Gain Industry Skills Through ILO-Supported Internships

A group of young Mozambican graduates have begun six-month paid internships at Favos de Nampula, a leading egg tray manufacturing company in northern Mozambique. The initiative, developed in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the National Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (INEP), is part of a wider effort to connect education with industry and expand decent work opportunities for young people.

Linking TVET to Industry

The internships are part of a youth employment programme that has already benefited 432 young people across Mozambique, focusing on building bridges between Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and the private sector.

At Favos de Nampula, ten graduates are gaining hands-on experience in manufacturing, industrial maintenance, quality control, and workplace safety. The factory produces over 25,000 egg trays daily using recycled paper pulp, which are molded, dried, and packaged for poultry farmers and distributors across central and northern Mozambique.

By embedding youth into real-world production lines, the programme is strengthening technical skills while fostering innovation and sustainability in the poultry value chain.

Industry Perspective: Building Skills for the Future

Mr. Gilberto Simbi, Production Manager at Favos de Nampula, explained that the initiative was designed to give students practical exposure to how a modern factory operates:

“Under the guidance of experienced supervisors, students are learning about industrial workflows and business management. This experience strengthens their technical skills and prepares them for future employment or entrepreneurship.”

Mr. Simbi added that by investing in youth, companies like Favos de Nampula are not only contributing to workforce development but also ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled talent for Mozambique’s growing agro-processing sector.

Youth Voices: Turning Theory into Practice

For many of the interns, the opportunity marks their first exposure to a professional setting.

Delfina Afonso , 25, an Information Technology graduate from Vahosha Institute, described the experience as transformative: “This internship has helped me understand how the concepts we learn in school apply in a real working environment. I am grateful to the ILO and INEP for this opportunity. I encourage other students to pursue internships because they open doors and build confidence.”

Lutehi Siudeque, 21, a metal fabrication graduate from IFPELAC, echoed her enthusiasm: “Before this, I only knew machines from textbooks. Now I work with them every day. It is exciting and challenging. This experience makes me more competitive in the job market, and I hope more companies will offer similar opportunities.”

Their stories reflect the value of practical training, not just for employability but also for building the confidence and entrepreneurial mindset needed to succeed in Mozambique’s evolving labour market.

Empowering Women and Promoting Inclusion

The programme also emphasizes gender inclusion, with women like Delfina taking active roles in manufacturing environments traditionally dominated by men. By integrating women and youth into industrial value chains, the initiative promotes diversity, equal opportunity, and more inclusive economic growth.

A Sustainable Future for Mozambique’s Workforce

The success of the placements at Favos de Nampula underscores the potential of targeted training and employment initiatives to transform lives. By connecting education systems directly with private sector demand, programmes like these help ensure that Mozambique’s youth are equipped with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive.

Looking ahead, the ILO and INEP plan to expand the model to other sectors and regions, scaling up partnerships between TVET institutions and businesses. The long-term vision is to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers who can contribute to Mozambique’s economic development while securing their own livelihoods.

As Mozambique works to strengthen resilience and build inclusive growth, these internships are more than just job placements—they are pathways to empowerment, dignity, and a stronger future for young people across the country.