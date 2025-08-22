UN Women Ethiopia Trains 150 Young Women to Lead in Digital Economy

More than 150 young women from six Ethiopian towns have completed a groundbreaking two-week capacity-building program designed to bridge the gender digital divide and position women as leaders in technology, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

Organised by UN Women Ethiopia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and Safe Light Initiative, the initiative ran under the Tech-Leadership Conference and Competition (LCC) 2025 and concluded on 31 July with a high-level awards ceremony in Addis Ababa.

Equipping Women for the Digital Age

The training brought together participants from Addis Ababa, Bishoftu, Adama, Batu, Hawassa, and Debremarkos, providing them with practical skills in tech leadership, digital marketing, agri-business, digital finance, and entrepreneurial thinking.

Through hands-on sessions, participants explored how to apply digital tools in business growth, e-marketing, and financial technologies, empowering them to compete in both domestic and global markets.

A highlight of the program was the Model United Nations (MUN) simulation, where young women delegates debated the theme “ICT and the Digital Economy for Women and Girls’ Empowerment.” Participants learned negotiation, policy-making, and diplomacy by drafting a resolution, simulating the experience of real global forums.

“This is not just training; it is a spark for long-term change,” said Schadrack Dusabe, Deputy Representative of UN Women Ethiopia, in his opening speech at the closing ceremony.

Participants’ Voices: From Inspiration to Action

For Fenet Yohannes, a fourth-year Political Science and International Relations student at Addis Ababa University, the program was both empowering and transformative. She received the Honorable Mention Award in the UN Women Committee.

“Despite differences in proposed resolutions, we came together with a shared determination to find innovative solutions that protect and empower women,” Fenet said. She emphasised that bridging the digital divide is not only about access to tools but also about creating safe, supportive environments where girls can build confidence and shape their futures.

For Yedidya Tesfa, the training provided both recognition and responsibility. Named the Top Participant in Tech Leadership sessions, she said:

“It affirmed that I was truly learning, contributing, and growing. More than recognition, it reminded me of my responsibility to apply the knowledge and skills I’ve gained to benefit my community.”

Trainer Cherinet Dekeyo, co-founder of the African Digital Skills Empowerment Centre (ADSEC), described witnessing participants’ mindset shifts as a breakthrough. “A fashion design student questioned the relevance of digital marketing to her career, sparking a discussion on building international brand awareness from Ethiopia. It was a turning point that inspired the entire class,” he recalled.

High-Level Commitment and Recognition

The program concluded with a closing ceremony attended by H.E. Dr. Ergogie Tesfaye, Minister of Women and Social Affairs, alongside distinguished diplomats and influencers.

In her keynote address, Dr. Tesfaye urged participants to carry their lessons into leadership roles:

“Shape policy. Break barriers. Build bridges. Your voices are not echoes of the past, but blueprints for the future.”

The winners were honoured across multiple categories, celebrating outstanding contributions in innovation, leadership, and diplomacy.

Backed by International Support

The initiative forms part of UN Women Ethiopia’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, supported by the Governments of the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The program provides technical and financial backing to equip female entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to access digital finance, expand agri-business, and strengthen leadership.

By promoting digital literacy and entrepreneurship, the initiative directly contributes to UN Women’s strategic commitment to gender equality, ensuring that women and girls are not left behind in Ethiopia’s fast-evolving digital economy.

A Digital and Inclusive Future

For Ethiopia, where access to technology remains uneven and women face persistent structural barriers, the program represents a step forward in creating inclusive economic growth.

As Dusabe reminded participants at the closing ceremony:

“Ethiopia’s future is not only digital – it is inclusive, it is resilient, and it is female-led.”

With new skills, networks, and confidence, these 150 young women are now poised to lead change in their communities, advancing a vision where technology serves as both a tool for empowerment and a pathway to equality.