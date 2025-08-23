DR Congo: Rising insecurity in the east impedes diplomatic progress, Security Council hears

Despite diplomatic progress in recent months, with the United States brokering a peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, and Qatar facilitating a Declaration of Principles between the Congolese Government and M23 rebels, tensions remain high in the eastern DRC – where multiple armed groups operate.

The Security Council has also sought to promote peace in the restive region, notably through its adoption of resolution 2773 in February 2025 calling upon all parties to refrain from violence against civilians. Still, casualties continue to rise in the east of the country.

“In North Kivu, the situation has escalated significantly since April,” Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations told ambassadors.

The DRC is currently facing one of the most acute humanitarian emergencies in the world, with food insecurity on the rise and 5.9 million Congolese currently internally displaced.

Significant escalation

“Regrettably, the evolution of the security situation on the ground has not matched the progress achieved on the diplomatic front,” said Ms Pobee.

Recent attacks carried out by the M23 and Congo River Alliance (AFC) armed groups, as well as assaults by the Allied Democratic Forces – a militia associated with the terrorist group ISIL – have dramatically increased civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, humanitarian workers continue to risk their lives to provide limited assistance to populations in need.

Amid general indifference, conflict-related sexual violence persists, as does the forced recruitment of children.

‘Critical juncture’

“We cannot and must not accept the extreme suffering and recurrent horrors that are commonplace in eastern DRC,” said Ms Pobee.

To protect civilians, restore law and order, and address the profound humanitarian needs of the population, the parties must cease hostilities.

“At this critical juncture for the DRC and the region, it is crucial that this Council place its full weight behind current peace efforts, alongside exerting its influence to ensure respect for and compliance with resolution 2773”, she told the Security Council.

While the situation on the ground remains dire, genuine engagement by the parties, together with concerted support from the international community, will help lay the groundwork for a durable peace, the top official underlined.