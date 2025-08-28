Digital Traceability and Nuclear Science: Securing Food Safety in Global Trade

How do we guarantee the safety of food that crosses borders every day? How can exporters, regulators, and consumers be assured that the food on their tables complies with international standards? Increasingly, the answer lies in digital traceability systems, built on credible science, trusted laboratories, and international cooperation.

At the Vienna Food Safety Forum 2025, hosted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), global leaders and experts discussed how to enhance food safety controls through digital innovation and data-driven solutions. A central theme was the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its science-based approach to food safety.

“Credible science and trustworthy laboratories are the backbone of digital traceability,” stressed Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications.

“Without reliable data, traceability systems risk becoming empty promises. The IAEA’s role is to ensure that countries have the technical capacity to assess compliance with regulations and standards and the confidence to engage fully in global food trade.”

The Rise of Digital Traceability

In today’s complex, interconnected food systems, digital traceability tools are vital. They help monitor hazards, confirm compliance with Codex Alimentarius standards, and enable transparency across supply chains. However, these systems are only as strong as the laboratory data that underpins them.

The IAEA, through its Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, supports laboratories worldwide by:

Improving data quality through technical training and capacity building.

Participating in international proficiency testing to validate laboratory results.

Promoting global cooperation through laboratory networks and regional partnerships.

A core innovation is the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Originally designed to track samples within labs, LIMS now connects laboratory data to national monitoring systems, ensuring consistency and transparency from farm to border. When integrated internationally, such systems strengthen food trade by allowing regulators to compare trusted datasets across countries.

Science Behind Food Authenticity

Nuclear techniques are increasingly used to verify the authenticity, quality, and origin of food products:

Stable isotope analysis can confirm whether honey, wine, or meat comes from the region claimed.

Radionuclide detection can detect contamination and ensure safety.

Omics technologies and heavy metal profiling provide biological and chemical signatures that authenticate products.

The benefits are significant: nuclear science helped restore Benin’s $450 million pineapple market after authenticity concerns and protected Costa Rica’s meat exports by validating origin claims.

AI and Machine Learning in Food Safety

The IAEA is also piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance food authenticity and fraud detection. By analyzing large scientific datasets, AI can identify patterns human experts may miss.

For example, using Decision Tree Classifiers, AI models were able to more accurately verify the origin of whole-grain rice. The project, first shared with Caribbean scientists at the IAEA’s Seibersdorf laboratory, demonstrated AI’s potential to strengthen national food safety systems and prevent fraud.

Strengthening Regional Networks

Collaboration is a key component of resilient food safety. The IAEA helps build and support regional networks such as:

African Food Safety Network (AFoSaN)

Food Safety Asia Network

RALACA (Latin American Network of Food Analysis Laboratories)

These platforms encourage data sharing, joint research, and regional solutions. In Latin America, for instance, RALACA members jointly manage a pesticide residue database, making trade more transparent and safe.

Farm-to-Fork Integration

Digital traceability begins at the farm, with good agricultural practices and proper veterinary care. From there, integrated “farm-to-fork” systems connect producers, labs, regulators, and exporters, ensuring full supply chain transparency.

The IAEA’s Atoms4Food initiative, launched with FAO in 2023, ties these efforts to broader food security and sustainability goals. By blending nuclear science with digital tools, the initiative supports real-time food safety alerts, strengthens regulatory decision-making, and safeguards global food trade.

Trust Through Science

The message from Vienna was clear: digital traceability is only as strong as the science and data behind it. Without trusted laboratories and credible science, traceability remains a promise rather than a guarantee. With them, countries can build resilient food safety systems, restore consumer trust, and expand opportunities in international trade.

As Mokhtar concluded, the IAEA remains committed to working with Member States to provide the scientific backbone of tomorrow’s global food trade, ensuring safer food and more secure livelihoods worldwide.