Guterres condemns detention of more UN staff in Yemen

He said the Houthis entered the premises of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital, Sana’a, and seized UN property, in addition to attempting to enter other UN premises in the city.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have been battling Yemeni Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, for control of the country for over a decade.

Since October 2023, they also have been targeting Israel as well as commercial ships in the Red Sea, in solidarity with the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

Release all detained personnel

Mr. Guterres strongly reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of the staff members and all other personnel from the UN, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions, who have been arbitrarily detained for over a year and those held since 2021 and 2023.

“The personnel of the UN and its partners must never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their duties for the UN,” he said.

“The safety and security of UN personnel and property as well as the inviolability of UN premises must be guaranteed at all times.”

The Secretary-General added that the UN will continue to work tirelessly to secure the release of the detained staff members and, together with its partners, will continue to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace.

UN envoy concerned

Meanwhile, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen said on Sunday that he was “following with great concern” recent developments in the country, where Houthi-controlled areas have continued to be subject to Israeli strikes following Ansar Houthi attacks against Israel.

Hans Grundberg reiterated that Yemen cannot afford to become a battleground for a broader geopolitical conflict, stressing that these attacks need to stop.

The Special Envoy continues to urge all sides to use available diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation.

Mr. Grundberg was also deeply concerned by the civilian deaths and injuries in the recent Israeli attacks. Additionally, according to Houthi statements, several senior Houthi officials and political interlocutors were killed and injured.

He called on all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, in line with international law.